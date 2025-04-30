Local artist repurposes worn denim into sustainable art

Those old, ripped-up jeans buried in the back of the closet are usually assumed to have already run their course, but what if they had the potential to continue their story beyond just being worn?

Megan Morgan, a Colorado State University 1995 graduate, is a trained artist and owner of her own print design company and studio that she operates from home. She has a vision for those old, worn-out jeans for an upcoming art project.

After working with recycled burlap from local businesses in her community to create designs, sculptures, prints and more for the last 20 years, Morgan is taking on the new task of working with other donated fabrics.

The idea originated from conversations with her daughter, Neva Morgan, an ecosystem science and sustainability student at CSU, about fast fashion and sustainability. As spring cleaning encourages people to get rid of old clothes, transforming denim — a staple in many wardrobes — felt like the right medium to use.

From noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays in the Michael Smith Natural Resources Building, Neva Morgan sets up a donation spot to collect old denim from those who want to donate. Already having collected two bags worth of denim and ready for more, the donation collection will last until May 1.

Though still collecting, Megan Morgan has a composite layout of the piece, which she could resize either smaller or larger depending on the space it will end up in.

She said has the idea to use the donated pieces to create abstract forms of water, not only because the jeans’ colors fit this, but because water and its conservation are a hot topic in sustainability, the fashion industry and climate change.

In recent years, Megan Morgan has leaned more into creating abstract fabric sculptures. She attributed this love for abstract art to its ability to elicit conversations and engagement from viewers, which she doesn’t see as often with her realism pieces. Without being prompted, people will approach her abstract pieces in the gallery, sharing what they think and feel about the piece.

“This abstract artwork that I’m starting to create now can touch a broader audience, and people just tell me things more now, so I can just make it and step back,” Megan Morgan said. “And I like actually being more in that position of being the observer and watching people interact with it, having them tell me their thoughts and the conversations getting created that way.”

Her abstract art’s ability to draw people in and spark dialogue is part of the reason why she decided to start this piece: to open the community up to conversations about sustainability and to approach the difficult topic in a less intimidating way by letting the art speak.

“Art can reach out and nonverbally talk to people, in a way, or can have an impression upon people,” Megan Morgan said. “So anything that looks exciting and can be less confrontational (is) an avenue to have a conversation about something.”

Not only does her art impact viewers when it’s finished, but it also touches those who are donating. Neva has observed that those who donate are excited to help and tell the story of their pieces.

“It’s just cute to see them feeling like they’re making a difference,” Neva Morgan said.

“Knowing that this came from the community and people are excited to donate their jeans for this cause, it’s important in that way,” Neva Morgan said.

As people drop off their denim, Neva Morgan takes down names for those who would like to be recognized for their contribution to the piece. Those who don’t feel comfortable can opt out of adding their names.

As an ESS student, Neva Morgan said she has learned about the waste within the fashion industry and its impacts on the planet. She detailed that even when clothes are donated to thrift stores, most garments end up in landfills anyway due to the sheer number of them.

Providing this third option, which allows the surrounding community to contribute to an important message instead of adding to another discard pile, is a large part of the mission and one of the reasons they choose not to go to a Goodwill or Arc Thrift Store to collect denim.

Fast fashion — the rapid production of inexpensive clothing to keep up with the latest fashion trends — has become a major topic in sustainability discourse. According to statistics from Princeton University, 57% of all discarded clothing is in landfills. The university also stated that textile dyeing uses toxic chemicals that end up in oceans, with approximately 20% of the worldwide wastewater contributing to this process, accumulating over time. The study predicted that if the fashion industry maintains its current course, an increase of 50% in greenhouse gas emissions is expected by 2030.

Neva Morgan said that much of the discussion on sustainability is found within scientific papers and communities, making it difficult for the public to participate in the conversation. Using art to represent different forms of sustainability and upcycling can help people see it visually and encourage them to think about it in their everyday lives.

“I’m not a scientist, but I do care about our planet, and, you know, recycling and upcycling … really matter,” Megan Morgan said “So as an artist and as a graphic designer, I realize I can create, make stuff that’s possibly interesting and attracts people.”

Currently, Megan Morgan is open to having this piece commissioned as an exhibit; though, her goal is to have her denim piece be displayed as public artwork in hopes of reaching as many people as possible.

Megan Morgan clarified that when properly prepared and sealed, these upcycled pieces, often labeled cheap throwaway art, can last just as long as more traditional art pieces. She said she hopes for her piece to live a long life of spreading its message.

Neva Morgan called for those to let go of those buried, unwearable denim jeans for this cause.

“Give your jeans a new life,” Neva Morgan said. “Turn them into art; give it a chance to be reborn into something else rather than ending up in a landfill.”

The mother and daughter encouraged anyone who would like to donate to do so. Those who may not be able to drop off their denim during the donation time can reach out, and Neva Morgan said she would be willing to arrange a meetup on campus for any pair of straggling jeans.

Anyone interested may contact Megan Morgan or see her other works on her instagram or website.

