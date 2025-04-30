Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Meet this year’s CSU MFA graduate: Claudia Bokulich

Angelina Hamlin, Staff Reporter
May 2, 2025
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Claudia Bokulich gives a speech at her graduate art showcase at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art April 24. “I’m constantly thinking about what these paintings mean, what they represent,” Bokulich said.

Claudia Bokulich, who blends historical perspectives with a variety of mediums to create paintings showcasing the human figure, is Colorado State University’s only Master’s of Fine Arts graduate this year. Her paintings are on display at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art until July 27.

Bokulich comes from an artistically inclined family. Her parents met in art school, and her brother also attended art school before she did. Bokulich received a bachelor’s in fine arts from the Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Temple University in her hometown of Philadelphia. She began her art school journey by studying metalsmithing, as she was planning on becoming a metalsmithing teacher. However, her true passion lied elsewhere.

“I took a painting elective and fell in love with it,” Bokulich said.

Bokulich changed her major, graduating from Temple University in 2015. In 2017, she did a residency at Elsewhere Studios in Paonia, Colorado.

“I just really fell in love with it over here,” Bokulich said when reflecting on her move to Colorado.

Being from the East Coast, she said she was fascinated by Colorado’s unique culture and history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bokulich was working for a nonprofit in Philadelphia until she decided she needed a change. One of the teachers at the nonprofit had participated in the MFA program at CSU and spoke so highly of it that Bokulich decided to make the move.

The MFA degree program takes three years to complete, and the final thesis is overseen by a committee of art and art history professors as well as one out-of-department faculty member. Bokulich’s out-of-department faculty member was Maricela DeMirjyn, an associate professor in the ethnic studies department, and her other advisers were Aitor Lajarin-Encina and Erika Osborne.

“It is the way that she brings (history and artistic mediums) together on a singular surface to address cultural constructs related to gender norms and how they have been perceived through time that (makes) her work unique.” -Erika Osborne, CSU painting professor

Being the only person in her graduating year of the MFA program has been bittersweet for Bokulich. She was sad to miss out on the connections with other students but is excited about her exhibition in the Griffin Foundation Gallery, located inside the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art.

“I’m proud to have my own solo show at a museum,” Bokulich said, noting that, normally, several MFA graduates share the space.

Before her show at CSU, Bokulich’s paintings were featured in exhibits from Philadelphia and Paonia to Rome, where she studied abroad during her time at Temple University. As for her artistic style, she enjoys painting the human form in all its beauty and imperfection, with many of her paintings showcasing nude figures.

“The human figure should be celebrated,” Bokulich said.

In addition to oil painting, which she began doing in high school, Bokulich has become interested in silkscreen printmaking during her time at CSU. She has begun to paint using a combination of both techniques as well as others, such as pastels and ink.

She is fascinated by history as well, often finding inspiration for her paintings in old photographs. That fascination has led her to challenge the male gaze. Throughout history, women have been painted by men in vulnerable, sensual ways. Bokulich changes that by painting woman in strong, masculine stances while painting men in more vulnerable positions.

For example, her painting, “Looking Back,” depicts a woman standing next to a horse, looking determined and confident, whereas her painting, “In Front the Headlights Shine,” illustrates a group of nude men with blue flowers growing in front of them. Both paintings are on display as part of her exhibition.

“It is the way that she brings (history and artistic mediums) together on a singular surface to address cultural constructs related to gender norms and how they have been perceived through time that (makes) her work unique,” Osborne said.

Bokulich is currently working as the assistant manager of the Lory Student Center Arts Program. She said she plans to work there through the summer before getting a residency or job in the arts closer to Denver — a city she has grown to love during her time in Colorado.

Reach Angelina Hamlin at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

