Shops at Foothills pop-up exhibit offers collaborative space for local artists

The Shops at Foothills mall boasts a collection of semi-empty storefronts, shops that come and go, and spaces that all too often sit unused. Accomplished artist and curator Louise Cutler has set out to change that with the Inside Out Pop-Up Art Exhibit.

Cutler was originally introduced to the space through a Black History Month exhibition but said she has returned as a curator to fill the empty storefronts with local art.

“People look at space and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is an empty space.’ But really, this is a beautiful space,” Cutler said. “That’s why I’m looking forward to the 24th because, not only will we be occupying the spaces with artwork, we’ll also be occupying the spaces with other art forms.”

Open until June 30, the exhibit features 11 local artists in a variety of spaces all curated by Cutler herself. On April 24, she held a reception to bring life and attention to the new exhibits. The exhibits are free to tour and filled with art of several types, from more abstract pieces to landscape paintings.

For budding artists like Cherokee Carr, who has experience as an artist, graphic designer and writer, projects like

“Inside Out” provide important platforms to connect with the Fort Collins community.

“I feel like there’s so many great artists out there that don’t get the credit they deserve,” Carr said. “I hope that more opportunities like this happens for artists, just so we’re able to share.”

Cutler said the unorthodox gallery space is part of what makes the exhibit feel magical. Weeks in advance of the gallery, she spent time planning, prepping and placing artists in spaces that best match their work. Cutler spoke most excitedly about filling window spaces with works of art.

“It’s going to be absolutely breathtaking to see these beautiful pieces of work in these windows that, right now, are just windows, but they are going to light up like crazy,” Cutler said.

For artists like Carr, the project served as both an inspiration and a beacon of opportunity for small artists. Although she said she has done projects with Cutler before, the exhibition is the largest display she has ever taken part in. Carr offered some advice to other local artists.

“Never be afraid of small beginnings,” Carr said.

Chavez, an artist in the exhibit who declined to provide a last name and prefers to be referred to mononymously, said this opportunity provided a space to potentially spark social change.

“I try to create things that inspire conversations … because I feel like our community is so separated by labels and things of that nature that people forget that we’re more alike than we are different,” Chavez said.

Chavez, like Cutler, said the gallery serves as an opportunity for members of the Fort Collins community to get involved in things outside of their normal routines.

“If you live in Fort Collins and you are available or you have some free time, just get more involved in community events,” Chavez said.

Cutler said she hopes the artists’ hard work and careful curation will bring Fort Collins’ art week out of Old Town and into every community space.

“If there’s one thing I know about transformation, community transformation, … you bring the artist into a community and everybody will come,” Cutler said.

Reach Ella Dorpinghaus at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.