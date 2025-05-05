CSU Astral Threads Fashion Show converges creativity, STEM

The Astral Threads Fashion Show was presented by Colorado State University’s department of design and merchandising May 2 in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom, showcasing the work of 23 student designers.

Many of the featured designers were seniors presenting their final capstone collections, each composed of five unique looks. The show was entirely organized and produced by students, many of whom are enrolled in DM 474: Fashion Show Production and Event Planning, with participants divided into four key committees: garment and modeling, promotions and publicity, stage and set; and VIP and sponsorship.

There were a wide range of looks, each portraying the designers’ individual styles, internal struggles and values. Ski apparel was a popular theme among the designs, but 3D shapes, streetwear and formal dresses were showcased as well.

“This is one of my favorite nights of the year, to see the students’ designs and to see the projects that the students have worked on; They’re just incredibly talented,” CSU President Amy Parsons said. “Their creativity just blows me away. … They bring their personalities through the collection, and just for our whole community to be able to see the talent we have at CSU in fashion merchandising is so special.”

The show placed a strong emphasis on sustainability, which is an integral value at CSU, featuring pieces made from thrifted materials and donated outdoor materials from the company Spyder.

“The apparel industry is, like, the second-most polluting industry in the world, and so our students are very passionate about upcycling materials, not just in the context of their capstone collections but in whatever way they can,” said Kayna Hobbs-Murphy, assistant professor in the department of design and merchandising.“We have a lot of students who are dedicated not only to sustainability but, like, designing in a way that makes sense for people.”

Senior Kellie Price debuted a collection titled, “Link Zero,” which leaned into industrial streetwear aesthetics with a gritty, urban edge.

“I really was inspired by industrial infrastructure and art,” Price said. “Graffiti really inspired me because of its transient nature. It’s kind of like a cyberpunk streetwear collection. I also took inspiration from snowboarding and ski apparel.”

In addition to capstone collections, the show included individual designs created by students in AM 340: Patternmaking II – Draping. These students had the opportunity to showcase their work on the runway and gain experience creating clothing from scratch.

“Last year, when I was watching, I just thought it was all the seniors who did it,” said Lily Hoefer, CSU sophomore. “I had no idea that, as a sophomore, I’d get the opportunity to show one of my outfits.”

The design and merchandising department also put emphasis on their new initiative, wherein creativity and stem converge.

“There’s a lot of, like, math and science that can go into our program,” said Valerie Bortolutti, an apparel design and merchandising masters student. “It’s something that’s overlooked.”

Combining STEM and art is essential to producing the high level of innovation seen in the student designs. Bridget Brown, a senior completing her capstone, exemplified this, as she incorporated natural dyes and pigments into her collection, a process that involved laboratory testing and scientific experimentation.

The show concluded with an awards ceremony, wherein students received awards for their work, and audience members were invited to vote for their favorite collection. This year’s fan vote winner was Alexandra Evans, with her collection “ALEgance” — a series of luxurious dress designs that celebrate femininity and confidence.

Beyond the fashion itself, the show reflected the close-knit, supportive atmosphere of the design and merchandising department. Emcees kept the energy high with humorous commentary, engaging the audience throughout the evening.

During the awards segment, the sense of pride and camaraderie was evident, as designers and staff exchanged hugs and congratulations on stage.

“We all really suffered together, succeeded together and all wanted to see each other win from the very beginning. And it’s just been, like, an incredibly inspiring and, like, energetic environment,” said Kennedy Magalhaes, a senior completing her capstone.

The Astral Threads Fashion Show was more than just a runway event, it was a celebration of innovation, community and the creative future of fashion. From sustainability and STEM integration, CSU’s student designers proved that fashion is as much about meaning as it is about aesthetics

