Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Art Lab Fort Collins features ‘Expanding Into Space’ student photo gallery

Expanding Into Space Student Photo Show
Sofia Raikow, Staff Photographer
April 30, 2025
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
Colorado State University art student Gibson Sisson crouches to look at his miniature figures installation project, Passing Through, which features images of students walking on campus and questions contemporary self-awareness and interactions between young people at the “Expanding Into Space” three-day student exhibition at Art Lab Fort Collins April 25. “It’s a visual metaphor for how we navigate the world alongside others, often without interaction or awareness,” Sisson said.

Art Lab Fort Collins hosted the three-day public art show, “Expanding Into Space,” for Colorado State University photo image-making students from April 25-27, which explored the relationship between photography and three-dimensional spaces.

Nine students who are enrolled in ART 331: Photo Image Making III were expected to prepare installation artworks for their final projects of the semester, all of which pushed the physical boundaries of photography.

The nine student artists in “Expanding Into Space” were prompted to contextualize interdisciplinary artworks with fundamental photography concepts for their final project of the semester, which they completed over a two-week work period. The resulting exhibition highlighted the way individuals interact with photographs and how engaging with photographs affected them.

Photo image making student Trinity Corney’s large-scale photo composites featuring her self-portraits in color and black and white are on display at the “Expanding Into Space” three-day student exhibition at Art Lab Fort Collins April 25. (Collegian | Sofia Raikow)

Many of those enrolled in ART 331 are third-year students with little experience installing work in a gallery setting. “Expanding Into Space” taught these students how to hang their artworks in a gallery setting for the first time, helping better prepare them for their senior thesis projects.

“Typically, students don’t have experience hanging work until they’re forced in that last semester to figure it out,” said Justin Carney, assistant professor of photography. “So doing this, you get the students some experience being in a show that they can then take into their final year.”

Wendell Tomlin views a mirror art installation, Corrupted Reflections, by Hannah Redmon, which asked viewers to participate by writing on mirrors hung on the wall April 25. Tomlin was with his family to view the “Expanding Into Space” three-day student exhibition at Art Lab Fort Collins. (The Collegian | Sofia Raikow)

On the opening day of the exhibition, many of the participating photo image-making students were present to discuss their interdisciplinary photography projects with viewers.

“I love it. … Every work is so immersive, and I just love engaging with art and then reading the reflection of the artist.” TJ Tomlin, exhibition viewer

Providing students a real-world audience at Art Lab Fort Collins served as an opportunity to gauge the interactivity of photographic projects. For many of the students, as first-time exhibition artists, the event expanded their skill sets and revealed a deeper understanding of the function of photography.

The gallery students to grasp the principles of photography by engaging with personal narratives in a uniquely sculptural manner. From Fey Brundige’s cyanotypes hanging on the ceiling as an alternative representation of portraiture to Macie Jungmann’s projector-lit ink prints that call attention and the confusing mental experience of dissociation, the installations on display varied widely in medium, form and process.

Colorado State University art student Macie Jungmann stands in the red light from a projector, which is a part of her project installation about dissociation, during the “Expanding Into Space” three-day student exhibition at Art Lab Fort Collins April 25. “It’s kind of, especially with the lights, meant to represent confusion, like you don’t know what’s happening,” Jungmann said. (The Collegian | Sofia Raikow)

“I feel like the actual point of a portrait is to learn about the person the portrait is of,” Brundige said. “So what better way is there than to go into their space and see what is important to them? All of the photos were taken in the person’s bedroom, like, on their bed. It’s all the things that have some sort of importance to their life.”

Pieces like Walking Past Your Street by Emily Congdon and Passing Through by Gibson Sisson encouraged viewers to engage with the artworks by looking closely, as both projects feature miniature forms that require close examination. Congdon’s Walking Past Your Street points to the social presuppositions people make about each other based on internal experiences, and Sisson’s Passing Through critiques the lack of interaction between students passing each other as they walk outside, with miniature 3D figures made of photographs.

“With this one, I was focusing more on having a photographic quality because I didn’t actually take any pictures for this,” Congdon said. “But I feel like each window in itself is a photograph. … When you’re driving past an apartment building, you only see in the window for a split second, especially if you drive pretty fast, and then that’s all you have.”

Colorado State University art student Emily Congdon points to the front porch of her miniature house sculpture, An Environment Fit for You?, that is made of textural photographs and emphasizes a theme of community at the “Expanding Into Space” three-day student exhibition at Art Lab Fort Collins April 25. “I wanted to make something that was a focus on community and the different phases of community that you go through in your life,” Congdon said. (The Collegian | Sofia Raikow)

Miniatures such as Congdon’s Walking Past Your Street and Sisson’s Passing Through were engaging for families who brought children to view the exhibition, as well as the interactive piece that Hannah Redmon created as part of her installation, Corrupted Reflections, which explored the role fear plays in people’s lives. Redmon’s project included shattered and rearranged mirrors covered in handwriting, with one mirror that asked viewers to write their own fears on it.

“I love it,” said TJ Tomlin, an exhibition viewer. “Every work is so immersive, and I just love engaging with art and then reading the reflection of the artist.

Reach Sofia Raikow at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
horoscopes
Horoscopes April 28 to May 4
Colorado State University's RamFest headliner and Saturday Night Live host Marcello Hernandez takes the stage April 22. “It was great," said Nayeli Arce Mendez, CSU alumna. "It was a really good show; we really enjoyed it."
SNL host Marcello Hernandez leaves RamFest audience with sore cheeks
Elka lead singer, Elke Tukker, performs songs from their debut record, “Cold Feet, Soft Landing” April 18. The Aggie Theatre hosted Elka for this year's FoCoMX festival.
Gallery: FoCoMX unites artists, community members
More in Campus & Local Arts
David Knodle performs with his band, Horse Bitch, during Fort Collins' annual music festival FoCoMX April 18. The Denver-based punk band performed at Washington's.
Pushing creative boundaries: FoCoMX artists explore performance as protest
Student dancers Amethyst Aligaen, Alyssa Benik, Emily Bjork, Mikayla Carter, Allison Davies, Hannah Essig, Taylor MacMahon, Brady McCue, Layla McRae, Joy Perry-Grice and Kaitlyn Tayntor perform a West African-inspired dance that reflects a theme of community resilience, “Behind the Ocean,” choreographed by Godwin Abotsi at Colorado State University’s Spring 2025 Dance Concert, directed by Judy Bejarano, at the University Center for the Arts April 17.
Spring 2025 Dance Concert showcases original storytelling, artistic movement
Photo courtesy of Heather Burton
NoCo artist Heather Burton encourages passion through Western art
More in Events
Photo courtesy of Saxsquatch.
Saxsquatch sighted performing beastly funk experience
Two dance instructors lead the crowd April 12. These dancers brought the crowd up to follow along with them at the Francophone Africa Festival.
Francophone Africa Festival celebrates poetry, music, culture
Don't miss out on these venues, bands at 2025 FoCoMX
Don't miss out on these venues, bands at 2025 FoCoMX