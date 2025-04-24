Gallery: FoCoMX unites artists, community members

Ruby Secrest is the editor of the arts and entertainment desk for The Collegian. She is a third-year student at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in film studies. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest has always had a love for fine art and live music. When joining The Collegian in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer, she took a special interest in concert photography, reporting on the live music and local art that takes place in Fort Collins. During her time at The Collegian, Secrest has sought out stories with artists and business owners who have a deep passion for their work and are interested in growth. She has been fortunate to report on local businesses, mural reveals and concerts, such as Odie Leigh, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and last year’s Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. Secrest’s taste in art and music follows a broad range, from Picasso’s Blue Period to the early work of Annie Leibovitz with Rolling Stone magazine and music from Foxygen, Big Thief, Ron Gallo, Frazey Ford and, of course, Bruno Mars. She encourages people to have a guilt-free love of today’s top hits while also buying tickets to shows with an audience of 10. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian gives young reporters and photographers and is excited to take on her new role as the A&E editor. Her goal is to encourage passion within the arts and help grow an environment within the A&E desk where any special interests of the reporters are heard and fostered, just as her mentor did for her.