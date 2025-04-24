Founded 1891.

Gallery: FoCoMX unites artists, community members

Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
April 23, 2025
Elka lead singer, Elke Tukker, performs songs from their debut record, “Cold Feet, Soft Landing” April 18. The Aggie Theatre hosted Elka for this year’s FoCoMX festival.

  • Signey Bowling performs for Ducki at The Neighbor, a new, local venue in Fort Collins April 18. Bowling is one of the founders of Ducki, an alternative indie band that started in 2023 and has a new album releasing in May.

  • Jesus Christ Taxi Driver’s Will Ehrhart plays the pedal steel guitar as the band closes out the second night of FoCoMX April 19. The rock band performed at Washington’s, a music venue with a longstanding history in Fort Collins.

  • Jesus Christ Taxi Driver lead singer Ian Ehrhart performs at Washington’s during FoCoMX to close out the festival April 19. They recently released their debut album, “Lick My Soul,” and went on tour through 2023.

  • Jesus Christ Taxi Driver lead singer Ian Ehrhart performs at Washington’s during FoCoMX to close out the festival April 19.

  • David Knodle performs with his band, Horse Bitch, during Fort Collins’ annual music festival FoCoMX April 18. The Denver-based punk band performed at Washington’s.

  • Riley Merino and Adam Cabrera take on one microphone during Horse Bitch’s FoCoMX performance April 18. In March, Horse Bitch had shows in Utah and Idaho as a part of other local festivals.

  • Eric McRae performs with a local Fort Collins band, Ash Redhorse & The Midnight Suns, at the Aggie Theatre during FoCoMX April 18. According to the Fort Collins Music Association, while most of their work is in the folk rock and indie genres, it is a multi-genre band inspired by growth and love.

  • Jakob Mueller plays guitar for Elka, a local Fort Collins alternative folk band April 18. Mueller is the band’s lead guitarist and plays alongside lead singer Elke Tukker, drummer Tobias Bank and bass and synth player Cor Wright.

  Elka lead singer, Elke Tukker, performs songs from their debut record, "Cold Feet, Soft Landing" April 18. The Aggie Theatre hosted Elka for this year's FoCoMX festival.

  • Jakob Mueller, lead guitarist for Fort Collins band Elka, plays in front of an audience at Aggie Theatre April 18. The band performed music from their debut record, “Cold Feet, Soft Landing.”

  • Ron Ajim guest performs with the reggae band, DubSkin, at Washington’s during FoCoMX April 19. DubSkin formed in 2006 and has released several independent albums, with their most recent being “Light the Dark.” Their music pushes past traditional reggae genre norms and into new topics and styles.

  • Brooke Van Buiten, lead vocalist of Bitchflower, sings to the audience at Aggie Theatre April 19. Bitchflower is a band from Fort Collins that combines different punk, psychedelic and indie rock to create their own sound.

  • Brooke Van Buiten, lead singer of Fort Collins local punk band Bitchflower, performs live in the Aggie Theatre April 19.

Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Ruby Secrest is the editor of the arts and entertainment desk for The Collegian. She is a third-year student at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in film studies. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest has always had a love for fine art and live music. When joining The Collegian in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer, she took a special interest in concert photography, reporting on the live music and local art that takes place in Fort Collins. During her time at The Collegian, Secrest has sought out stories with artists and business owners who have a deep passion for their work and are interested in growth. She has been fortunate to report on local businesses, mural reveals and concerts, such as Odie Leigh, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and last year’s Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. Secrest’s taste in art and music follows a broad range, from Picasso’s Blue Period to the early work of Annie Leibovitz with Rolling Stone magazine and music from Foxygen, Big Thief, Ron Gallo, Frazey Ford and, of course, Bruno Mars. She encourages people to have a guilt-free love of today’s top hits while also buying tickets to shows with an audience of 10. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian gives young reporters and photographers and is excited to take on her new role as the A&E editor. Her goal is to encourage passion within the arts and help grow an environment within the A&E desk where any special interests of the reporters are heard and fostered, just as her mentor did for her.