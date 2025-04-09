Founded 1891.

Gallery: ‘Hands Off’ demonstrators rally in FoCo to oppose Trump administration actions

Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
April 9, 2025

  • Thousands of protesters march down College Avenue during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester holds a sign that reads, “Hands Off (the National Parks Service, the United States Forest Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association),” at the “Hands Off” protest at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Amy Padilla, IndivisibleNOCO organizer, speaks at the “Hands Off” protest at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins April 5. Protests started at Civic Center Park and encircled 10 total blocks. “So whether it’s immigration or veterans or women’s rights, we wanted to give everybody a voice,” Padilla said.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Protester Ella Smith holds up a microphone for a kid to yell through during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester holds a sign that reads, “Veterans Against Trump,” at the “Hands Off” protest at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester holds a sign that reads, “America Is Not OK!!! We Are Not OK!! Impeach Trump!!” while marching down South Howes Street during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester wears a shirt that reads, “Science Not Silence,” while marching down College Avenue during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester holds a sign that reads, “Freedom of Speech and Due Process for All,” while riding in a car down College Avenue during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester holds a sign made out of a shooting target that reads, “Democracy Has A Target On Its Back,” at the “Hands Off” protest at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester holds a sign while marching down College Avenue during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester holds a sign that reads, “Protect Democracy,” at a “Hands Off” protest at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester holds a sign and miniature megaphone while marching down College Avenue during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester pushes a stroller with two kids, holding signs that read, “Hands Off,” while marching down College Avenue during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester smiles into the camera while marching down College Avenue during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Thousands of protesters march down College Avenue during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester and child hold signs at the “Hands Off” protest at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A protester holds a sign in opposition to president Trump at the “Hands Off” protest at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins April 5.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Thousands of protesters gather at Civic Center Park in front of the Larimer County Justice Center as part of the national “Hands Off” protests April 5. Protesters started at Civic Center Park, encircling 10 total blocks.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Garrett Mogel
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a fourth-year journalism student with a second field of study in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, he explored Colorado, ported rivers, postholed through several feet of snow, rappelled over cliffs and skinned up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and engaging viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism. In his time at Colorado State University, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth, both individually and through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.