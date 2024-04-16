Top stories
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation

Legal counsel with the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project at the University of Denver Sturm College...

Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits

Those who have opposed the Fort Collins occupancy limit commonly known as U+2 can finally rejoice in...

Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Gallery: CSU annual drag show raises LGBTQIA+ scholarship funds

Cait McKinzie, Staff Photographer
April 18, 2024
  • The performers at Colorado State University’s annual drag show gather onstage for a group photo at the end of the night April 14. “I hope this gave (the audience) a chance to feel joy and see there’s more than 1,000 people here who want them to be themselves and to love each other authentically,” CSU Pride Resource Center Director Maggie Hendrickson said.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Colorado State University Drag Show headliner Mirage takes the stage for a second performance April 14. Mirage was a contestant in Season 16 of the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Krisa Gonna, one of the emcees for Colorado State University’s annual drag show, takes a microphone and talks to the audience after her second number of the night April 14. “I love to see the impact of what we do,” Krisa Gonna said. “Drag sometimes can make people think about stuff, and they will take something home, either something to think about or just the joy that we shared, and I love that.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • The crowd of Colorado State University’s Annual Drag show cheers, throws tips, and takes videos during a performance April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Michelle B. Misdemeanor stands on a chair in front of the cheering audience of Colorado State University’s Annual Drag Show April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Soña Rita lets a handful of collected tips fall to the stage during her performance at Colorado State University’s annual drag show April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Gucci Blaze performs at Colorado State University’s annual drag show in the Lory Student Center April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Reggie Fava and Dragonya Fly dance to “Fire” by Barns Courtney during their number at Colorado State University’s annual drag show April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Dragonya Fly throws a bundle of ribbon onto the stage during their performance with Reggie Fava at Colorado State University’s Annual Drag Show April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Rubye Moore walks off the stage and into the crowd during their performance at Colorado State University’s Annual Drag Show April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Colorado State University drag show headliner Mirage kneels onstage during her first number April 14. Mirage was a contestant in Season 16 of the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Sapphire StaxXx Bloomee begins her performance at Colorado State University’s annual drag show April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Tooth Decay pauses on the stage during their number at Colorado State University’s Annual Drag Show in the Lory Student Center April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • MaveRick Smith takes a breath during the end of their performance at Colorado State University’s annual drag show April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Vegina Quartz Agna De Amantes performs to “Radioactive” by Marina at Colorado State University’s annual drag show in the Lory Student Center April 14. “I hope (the audience) took away the beauty and the art of drag,” Vegina Quartz said. “It’s not the scary thing that people make it out to seem.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Chocolat, one of the MCs for Colorado State University’s Annual Drag Show, starts off a shared number with Krisa Gonna April 14. “It’s always an amazing time,” she said. “The energy, the students, the community, everything is always on point. And it’s so wonderful to see everyone come together and so I can’t say anything but awesome things about it.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • The lights go down during King Kase’s number at Colorado State University’s Annual Drag Show to emphasize the lights on his wings April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • King Kase spreads rainbow wings during his performance at Colorado State University’s annual drag show in the Lory Student Center April 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Freya Misdemeanor moves through the crowd to gather tips during her number at Colorado State University’s annual drag show in the Lory Student Center April 14. Hosted by the Pride Resource Center, the funds raised during this show will go toward LGBTQIA+ scholarships offered to queer students.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds

  • Ambrose performs at Colorado State University’s annual drag show in the Lory Student Center April 14. His performance was based on “Toxic Love” from the animated movie “FernGully: The Last Rainforest.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+CSU+annual+drag+show+raises+LGBTQIA%2B+scholarship+funds
Leave a Comment
