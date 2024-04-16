Gallery: CSU annual drag show raises LGBTQIA+ scholarship funds

Krisa Gonna, one of the emcees for Colorado State University’s annual drag show, takes a microphone and talks to the audience after her second number of the night April 14. “I love to see the impact of what we do,” Krisa Gonna said. “Drag sometimes can make people think about stuff, and they will take something home, either something to think about or just the joy that we shared, and I love that.”

Collegian | Cait Mckinzie