The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Gallery: The culinary masterminds of Old Town’s The Cooking Studio

Aria Paul, Staff Photographer
April 11, 2024
  • Cooked pork cha siu bao fresh out of the steamer at a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Cha siu bao, or Chinese barbecue pork buns, are made with soft milk buns and a savory pork filling.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Folded pork cha siu bao wait before being steamed during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Cha siu bao, or Chinese barbecue pork buns, are made with soft milk buns and a savory pork filling.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang demonstrates how to fold cha siu bao during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I come from northeast China seven years ago,” Wang said. “And I think there is something interesting here about the Western culture.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Pat Renworth removes cooked har gow from the pot during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Har gow are traditional shrimp dumplings and are a popular dim sum dish.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang and class participant Pat Renworth check on the cha siu bao while it steams during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4.”To teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here. There’s no pressure.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang prepares pork shoulder for use in cha siu bao during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Cha siu bao, or Chinese barbecue pork buns, are made with soft milk buns and a savory pork filling.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang places har gow dumplings into a pot for steaming during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I love food,” Wang said. “I come here for the food and the culture and the language.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang demonstrates how to fold har gow dumplings during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Noreen Reist and Pat Renworth work on preparing dough for har gow during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Old Town April 4. “Teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here. There’s no pressure.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang talks with Noreen Reist and Pat Renworth during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “To teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here, there’s no pressure.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang laughs while talking with a class participant and preparing filling for har gow during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I love food,” Wang said. “So I come here for the food and the culture and the language.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang and cooking class participant Pat Renworth check on har gow while it steams during a a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I love food,” Wang said. “I come here for the food and the culture and the language.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Prepared sweet rice cakes wait on the table before steaming during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Chinese sweet rice cakes, or nian gao, symbolize progress, advancement and growth and are usually made during the Lunar New Year.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang talks to class participants about Chinese cuisine during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I come from northeast China seven years ago,” Wang said. “And I think there is something interesting here about the Western culture.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “To teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here. There’s no pressure.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang talks with Noreen Reist and Pat Renworth during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “To teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here. There’s no pressure.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “To teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here. There’s no pressure.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Chef Su Wang explains the menu for a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I come from northeast China seven years ago,” Wang said. “And I think there is something interesting here about the Western culture.”

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  • Dishes with food prep for a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Dim sum is a traditional Chinese meal consisting of small dishes and is usually shared among family and friends.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
