Gallery: The culinary masterminds of Old Town’s The Cooking Studio
Aria Paul, Staff Photographer
April 11, 2024
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Cooked pork cha siu bao fresh out of the steamer at a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Cha siu bao, or Chinese barbecue pork buns, are made with soft milk buns and a savory pork filling.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Folded pork cha siu bao wait before being steamed during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Cha siu bao, or Chinese barbecue pork buns, are made with soft milk buns and a savory pork filling.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang demonstrates how to fold cha siu bao during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I come from northeast China seven years ago,” Wang said. “And I think there is something interesting here about the Western culture.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Pat Renworth removes cooked har gow from the pot during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Har gow are traditional shrimp dumplings and are a popular dim sum dish.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang and class participant Pat Renworth check on the cha siu bao while it steams during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4.”To teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here. There’s no pressure.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang prepares pork shoulder for use in cha siu bao during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Cha siu bao, or Chinese barbecue pork buns, are made with soft milk buns and a savory pork filling.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang places har gow dumplings into a pot for steaming during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I love food,” Wang said. “I come here for the food and the culture and the language.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang demonstrates how to fold har gow dumplings during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Noreen Reist and Pat Renworth work on preparing dough for har gow during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Old Town April 4. “Teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here. There’s no pressure.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang talks with Noreen Reist and Pat Renworth during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “To teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here, there’s no pressure.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang laughs while talking with a class participant and preparing filling for har gow during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I love food,” Wang said. “So I come here for the food and the culture and the language.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang and cooking class participant Pat Renworth check on har gow while it steams during a a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I love food,” Wang said. “I come here for the food and the culture and the language.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Prepared sweet rice cakes wait on the table before steaming during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Chinese sweet rice cakes, or nian gao, symbolize progress, advancement and growth and are usually made during the Lunar New Year.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang talks to class participants about Chinese cuisine during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I come from northeast China seven years ago,” Wang said. “And I think there is something interesting here about the Western culture.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “To teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here. There’s no pressure.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang talks with Noreen Reist and Pat Renworth during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “To teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here. There’s no pressure.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “To teaching here, I think I love the connectedness,” Wang said. “That’s why I like working here. There’s no pressure.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Chef Su Wang explains the menu for a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. “I come from northeast China seven years ago,” Wang said. “And I think there is something interesting here about the Western culture.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Dishes with food prep for a Cantonese dim sum class at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins April 4. Dim sum is a traditional Chinese meal consisting of small dishes and is usually shared among family and friends.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation Lory Student Center, Room 118 Colorado State University, 8038 Fort Collins, CO, 80523
When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted.
1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality.
2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data.
3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters.
4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people.
5. No links.