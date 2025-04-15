Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Gallery: Rodeo team embodies spirit of the West

Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
April 17, 2025
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Rhett Witt, with the University of Wyoming Rodeo Team, competes in steer wrestling during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo final Short Go competition at The Ranch in Larimer County, Colorado, April 6. Witt placed fifth, with a time of 14.5 seconds.

  • Cian Daly, with the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo team, competes in bareback riding during the 75th Annual Skyline Stampede rodeo final competition at The Ranch Events Complex April 6.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A horse stands covered in sweat after competing in the 75th annual Skyline Stampede rodeo final competition at The Ranch Events Complex April 6.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Rhett Tattrie, with the Laramie County Community College Rodeo Team, competes in bareback riding during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede rodeo final at The Ranch Events Complex April 6.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • McKinlee May, a member of the Colorado State University rodeo team, competes in barrel racing during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 6. May placed seventh, with a time of 31.11 seconds.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Clay Nyhus, with the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo team, competes in saddle bronc riding during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede rodeo final competition at The Ranch Events Complex April 6.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Clay Nyhus, with the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo team, competes in saddle broncs during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede rodeo final competition at The Ranch Events Complex April 6.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A rider sits atop a cattle panel during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo final Short Go competition at The Ranch in Larimer County Colorado April 6.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A horse wears a decorated bridle displaying the University of Wyoming logo during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede rodeo April 6.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Colson Myers, who competed for the Central Wyoming College rodeo team, competes in steer wrestling during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede rodeo final competition at The Ranch Events Complex 6. Myers tied for sixth, with a time of 20.9 seconds.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A horse looks back during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo final Short Go competition at The Ranch in Larimer County, Colorado, April 6.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Rhett Witt, with the University of Wyoming Rodeo Team, competes in steer wrestling during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo final Short Go competition at The Ranch in Larimer County, Colorado, April 6. Witt placed fifth, with a time of 14.5 seconds.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Riders from various teams sit atop cattle panel shoots during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede rodeo final competition at The Ranch Events Complex April 6. The three-day intercollegiate rodeo competition was hosted by the Colorado State University rodeo team. Other competitors included Casper College, Central Wyoming College, Chadron State College, Eastern Wyoming College, Gillette College, Lamar Community College, Laramie County Community College, Northeastern Junior College, Otero Junior College, Sheridan College and University of Wyoming.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Tanner Olson, who competed for the Chadron State College rodeo team, falls off his horse during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo final competition at The Ranch Events Complex April 6.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A bridled horse’s nose April 6.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Eian Smith, with the Central Wyoming College rodeo team, competes in bareback riding during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo final Short Go competition at The Ranch in Larimer County, Colorado, April 6. Smith placed fourth, with a score of 143.0.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Eian Smith, with the Central Wyoming College rodeo team, competes in bareback riding during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo final competition at The Ranch Events Complex April 6. Smith placed fourth, with a score of 143.0.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • Miss Rodeo Colorado Sierra Southerland rides with the American flag during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo before the final Short Go competition at The Ranch in Larimer County, Colorado, April 6. The three-day intercollegiate rodeo competition was hosted by the Colorado State University rodeo team. Other competitors included Casper College, Central Wyoming College, Chadron State College, Eastern Wyoming College, Gillette College, Lamar Community College, Laramie County Community College, Northeastern Junior College, Otero Junior College, Sheridan College and University of Wyoming.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

  • A competitor in the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo sits atop a horse before the final Short Go competition at The Ranch in Larimer County Colorado April 6. The three-day intercollegiate rodeo competition was hosted by the Colorado State University Rodeo team. Other competitors included Casper College, Central Wyoming College, Chadron State College, Eastern Wyoming College, Gillette College, Lamar Community College, Laramie County Community College, Northeastern Junior College, Otero Junior College, Sheridan College and University of Wyoming.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel
About the Contributor
Garrett Mogel
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a fourth-year journalism student with a second field of study in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, he explored Colorado, ported rivers, postholed through several feet of snow, rappelled over cliffs and skinned up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and engaging viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism. In his time at Colorado State University, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth, both individually and through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.