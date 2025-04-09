Founded 1891.

Gallery: Queer excellence takes center stage

Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
April 9, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Natalia Winters throws off her jacket during her performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

  • Miss Jewdy hits the stage during her performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6. She had the first performance of the night after Krisa Gonna and Chocolat’s opening number.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A plastic pink CD player prop and dollar bills sit on the stage during Vanessa Python’s performance at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Ephemere Ohh walks back on stage after collecting tips during her performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Krisa Gonna and Chocolat announce the next number of the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6. This show marks their third year co-hosting the annual event.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • MaveRick interacts with the audience of the Colorado State University Drag Show during his performance April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Ratking dances on stage next to BJ Maxx during their performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • BJ Maxx pretends to sing along to Guitar Hero during their performance with Ratking at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Vicky Venom drops to the stage during a performance with Vanessa Python and Mana Stardust at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Vanessa Python takes body spray out of her bag while lip syncing to Kesha during the start of her performance with Vicky Venom and Mana Stardust at the Colorado State University Y2K Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Khrys’taaal takes a moment before beginning her last performance, an homage to her grandmother, as the Colorado State University Drag Show draws to a close April 6. “When I made this, it was a love letter to my grandmother just to say how much I miss her, how much she poured into me as a pillar of my life,” Khrys’taaal said.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Jenna Tavia does a backbend on stage during her performance with Private Royce at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Aurora M. Blaze strikes a pose at the end of the stage to close out her performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Jenna Tavia waves a Pride flag during her performance with Private Royce at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • King Kase throws his jacket off during his performance with Ambrose at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • King Kase and Ambrose dance to the Backstreet Boys during their performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6. They dressed as Adobe Flash Player and Internet Explorer to fit the Y2K theme.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • MaveRick lip syncs to Maroon 5 during their performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Miss Ho Toxx (Toxxie), King of Clubs, MidNite A Rose and Maya Opia pose at the end of their group performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Brittany Blaze-Shearz poses on the stairs to the Grand Ballroom’s stage during the Colorado State University drag show April 6. The soundtrack to her set was a Britney Spears medley.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Dragonya Fly and Reggie Fava pose together after their performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Khrys’taaal opens her first performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Krisa Gonna and backup dancers from the International Dance Crew CO perform at the Colorado State University drag show April 6. “This (number) I did today is one of my favorites because I get to bring Brazil culture to the stage, which I’m very connected to,” Krisa Gonna said.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Carnivora Flora collects tips from the audience of the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6. All tips and donations went toward scholarships offered by the Pride Resource Center.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Chocolat opens her main performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6. This show marks the third year of Chocolat co-hosting the event with Krisa Gonna.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Mana Stardust picks up their CD player prop as their performance with Vicky Venom and Vanessa Python ends April 6. Performers brought a variety of props with them to the stage, including CD players, Wii remotes and guitars.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Mya Heartstopper opens their Bratz dolls-themed performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6. This was their first time performing on stage, and the audience cheered her on.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Mana Stardust enters a group performance with Vicky Venom and Vanessa Python during the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.