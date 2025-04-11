Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Queer excellence takes center stage at CSU’s annual drag show

Allie Seibel and Cait Mckinzie
April 11, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Khrys’taaal opens her first performance at the Colorado State University Drag Show April 6. The Denver-based performer was the headliner for this year’s show.

The cast of Colorado State University’s annual drag show hit the stage with a splash of color and nostalgia in this year’s collection of Y2K-themed performances April 6.

Hosted by Fort Collins drag performers Krisa Gonna-L’Whor and Chocolat and headlined by Denver-based drag queen Khrys’taaal, the show continued its tradition of providing a space for all levels and types of drag. No matter where a performer was in their journey, they were welcomed to the stage to share in the joy and energy of the event.

Krisa Gonna-L’Whor and Chocolat announce the next number of the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 6. This show marks their third year co-hosting the annual event. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

“I think this is my favorite venue,” Chocolat said during a mid-show Q&A with audience members. “This is the venue I started in. It was because I came to a show that was being put on, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’ve got to do this. I’ve got to make this happen.'”

“Know that you’re not coming here to be judged. You are coming here to be loved.” -Chocolat, CSU Drag Show 2025 co-host

CSU students were among the performers on stage, some of whom had their first performance that night. During the Q&A, Krisa Gonna encouraged anyone in the audience interested in drag to get started whenever they can.

“Don’t wait for you to feel like you’re good, great or perfect at it, otherwise, you’ll never get started,” Krisa Gonna said. “Just go do it. You’ll learn on the way.”

Chocolat spoke to a similar sentiment, sharing that she deals with stage fright by remembering that the nature of drag is about self-love and authenticity. The crowd and other performers are there to be in the community and to uplift, not to tear anyone down.

“Know that you’re not coming here to be judged,” Chocolat said. “You are coming here to be loved.”

King Kase throws his jacket off during his performance with Ambrose at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 6. (The Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

The show also served as a fundraiser for scholarships through the Pride Resource Center. According to Maggie Hendrickson, director of the PRC, the $4,000 donation goal was met that night through a combination of classic cash tips and Venmo donations.

“It was a special and meaningful night, and we were glad to spend it with hundreds of students, community members, alumni, families and more,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said that events like the drag show are important for fostering queer community and acceptance on campus, especially given recent federal actions that have raised concerns about the future of events hosted by Cultural Resource Centers.

“It’s important now for people and institutions like CSU to publicly, proudly and loudly support all community members across gender, sexuality and more,” Hendrickson said. “The CSU drag show is just one way we made space for that last night.”

Hendrickson also noted the level of creativity performers displayed in their numbers, highlighting student performances’ choreography, narrative storytelling and costumes. Khrys’taaal’s performances capped off the first and second halves of the show in a way that further brought the audience together.

Khrys’taaal opens her first performance at the Colorado State University annual drag show April 6. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

“We loved having Khrys’taaal back to perform in the show as our headliner,” Hendrickson said. “She closed the show with an important message about mental health and uplifting each other in our community, followed by a beautiful ballad to honor family members who had passed away.”

Khrys’taaal has performed all throughout Colorado for several years, now landing primarily in the Denver area; though, she started out in Fort Collins.

“I am here tonight by grace, with gratitude, and I thank each and every one of you for not forgetting about me and welcoming me back with open arms,” Khrys’taaal said. “I wanted to give all of that energy and love back and motivate you because, as Chocolat said, these are some really crappy times now.”

It has been a few years since she has performed at the CSU Drag Show due to a series of personal events, but the crowd did not hesitate to welcome her home.

“As a gay, Black drag queen, I know the struggle because they counted me out,” Khrys’taaal said. “I’m from Detroit. They said I would never graduate high school; they said I would never go to college; they said I would never do this. But because of you investing in me every single year I was in Denver, you guys put me through grad school. So thank you.”

Khrys’taal closed the show, reiterating a message of hope and resiliency.

“No matter what the circumstances are right now, we will make it,” Khrys’taaal said. “Trust me — I’m a living example that when you want to give up, though, hold on just a little longer.”

Reach Cait Mckinzie and Allie Seibel at entertainment@collegian.com or on Social Media @CSUCollegian.

