Horoscopes April 21-27

It’s officially peak spring, but the semester’s not through yet. Welcome to Taurus season! Taurus energy is slow, graceful, decadent and sturdy. They reject chaos in exchange for cozy routines, quiet luxury, curated playlists and everything Venusian. The only thing they are working hard at is keeping their peace, so let’s take a page from the bull’s book.

This week is about rewarding yourself for how you’ve shown up. Yes — there’s work to do, but no one said you have to white knuckle your way through it; we all need a sweet treat from time to time to keep us incentivized. Stay grounded, take your time and don’t let rigidity, laziness or stubbornness keep you from something — or someone — worth leaning into. Proceed gently, stars; slow and steady wins this race.

Extra love,

A Taurus rising

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Assess what makes you feel secure this week. Sure, things you own, where you live and what’s in your bank account are nice, but what about the security in knowing who you are? What about security in having genuine connections, a spiritual practice or something else entirely? Anchor yourself in the nonphysical, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Happy Solar Return, Taurus! What will you be wishing for when you blow out the candles this year? You’re entering a period of assessing your relationship with your self-worth, so think carefully about what you’re bringing in. Commit to acceptance of your most beguiling quirks this week.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

This is your sign to log off. Make peace with the pause this week; not everything needs to be said or solved right now, and self-critique will get you nowhere. Tend to yourself and your well-being with the same care you give others. You deserve your attention, too, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

The people around you should be your biggest cheerleaders. If swiping on the apps or downing vodka crans at Ram Band no longer does it for you, that’s OK. Apathy often precedes growth. Experiment with new personas this week and trust that being yourself will only attract who’s meant for you, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your career and public-facing life are in the spotlight, but this week, I’d like you to think about who you are when nobody’s watching. Consider how your values guide your professional decisions. The clearer you are about your motivations, the easier it will be to advance. Don’t let fear guide you, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You’re seeing the world through a new lens and letting the realizations change your trajectory. Whatever is done is done; use it as a starting point to tap into streams of creativity you never dreamed possible. Be bold, be radical and allow yourself to be different, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

It’s time to soften your approach to power, boundaries and sharing. Authority and trust issues may arise, so anchor your nervous system in what you have agency over. Let yourself feel without fixing it right away. Dust yourself off and relax — you’ll come out feeling like yourself again, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This week, get clear about your relationship goals and what’s keeping you from manifesting them. People want to love you if you’re ready to accept it. You’re not always fighting demons; sometimes you’re just fighting genuine connection. It’s always the enemy in the shadows but never the enemy in the mirror, is it Scorpio?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

This week, find the middle ground in areas you’ve been overindulging. Writing a to-do list is not the same as getting it done, and no, you can’t “catch up” on sleep. Intentional routines make freedom sustainable. You can be committed without being captive, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Pleasure, romance and creativity take centerstage this week — so long as you let them. Say “yes” to what feels good without guilt. Linger in joy and relax your grip on perfection, even if it’s unproductive. Not everything has to be earned. Breathe, soften and enjoy, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

It’s time to take it back to your roots: your literal home, your Fort Collins home, your body and your family, whether chosen or biological. If you’re in the mood to nest this week, rearrange the furniture, bake your neighbor cookies or revisit childhood nostalgia, stay in, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You’re not a sign of many words; you prefer nonverbal messaging like body language, telepathy and strategic Instagram story lyrics, but this week you’re being handed the microphone. Others can’t know what you’re thinking until you tell them. Give your feelings a voice, Pisces.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.