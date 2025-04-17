Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes April 21-27

Sophia Masia, Staff Reporter
April 21, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner
It’s officially peak spring, but the semester’s not through yet. Welcome to Taurus season! Taurus energy is slow, graceful, decadent and sturdy. They reject chaos in exchange for cozy routines, quiet luxury, curated playlists and everything Venusian. The only thing they are working hard at is keeping their peace, so let’s take a page from the bull’s book.

This week is about rewarding yourself for how you’ve shown up. Yes — there’s work to do, but no one said you have to white knuckle your way through it; we all need a sweet treat from time to time to keep us incentivized. Stay grounded, take your time and don’t let rigidity, laziness or stubbornness keep you from something  — or someone — worth leaning into. Proceed gently, stars; slow and steady wins this race.

Extra love,
A Taurus rising

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Assess what makes you feel secure this week. Sure, things you own, where you live and what’s in your bank account are nice, but what about the security in knowing who you are? What about security in having genuine connections, a spiritual practice or something else entirely? Anchor yourself in the nonphysical, Aries.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Happy Solar Return, Taurus! What will you be wishing for when you blow out the candles this year? You’re entering a period of assessing your relationship with your self-worth, so think carefully about what you’re bringing in. Commit to acceptance of your most beguiling quirks this week.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

This is your sign to log off. Make peace with the pause this week; not everything needs to be said or solved right now, and self-critique will get you nowhere. Tend to yourself and your well-being with the same care you give others. You deserve your attention, too, Gemini.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

The people around you should be your biggest cheerleaders. If swiping on the apps or downing vodka crans at Ram Band no longer does it for you, that’s OK. Apathy often precedes growth. Experiment with new personas this week and trust that being yourself will only attract who’s meant for you, Cancer.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your career and public-facing life are in the spotlight, but this week, I’d like you to think about who you are when nobody’s watching. Consider how your values guide your professional decisions. The clearer you are about your motivations, the easier it will be to advance. Don’t let fear guide you, Leo. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You’re seeing the world through a new lens and letting the realizations change your trajectory. Whatever is done is done; use it as a starting point to tap into streams of creativity you never dreamed possible. Be bold, be radical and allow yourself to be different, Virgo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

It’s time to soften your approach to power, boundaries and sharing. Authority and trust issues may arise, so anchor your nervous system in what you have agency over. Let yourself feel without fixing it right away. Dust yourself off and relax — you’ll come out feeling like yourself again, Libra.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This week, get clear about your relationship goals and what’s keeping you from manifesting them. People want to love you if you’re ready to accept it. You’re not always fighting demons; sometimes you’re just fighting genuine connection. It’s always the enemy in the shadows but never the enemy in the mirror, is it Scorpio?

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

This week, find the middle ground in areas you’ve been overindulging. Writing a to-do list is not the same as getting it done, and no, you can’t “catch up” on sleep. Intentional routines make freedom sustainable. You can be committed without being captive, Sagittarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Pleasure, romance and creativity take centerstage this week — so long as you let them. Say “yes” to what feels good without guilt. Linger in joy and relax your grip on perfection, even if it’s unproductive. Not everything has to be earned. Breathe, soften and enjoy, Capricorn.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

It’s time to take it back to your roots: your literal home, your Fort Collins home, your body and your family, whether chosen or biological. If you’re in the mood to nest this week, rearrange the furniture, bake your neighbor cookies or revisit childhood nostalgia, stay in, Aquarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You’re not a sign of many words; you prefer nonverbal messaging like body language, telepathy and strategic Instagram story lyrics, but this week you’re being handed the microphone. Others can’t know what you’re thinking until you tell them. Give your feelings a voice, Pisces.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.