Horoscopes April 28 to May 4

Sophia Masia, Reporter
April 28, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner
Venus’ swim through Pisces opened our hearts to deeper connections and our eyes to the importance of staying grounded in realistic expectations. With Venus back in Aries this week, we feel more energetic in our connections, ready to take the lead, flirt shamelessly, prioritize self-love and explore our desires unapologetically. We’re being brought back to situations that got sidelined in March; it’s the perfect moment to shoot your shot, set that boundary or make your bold move.

That said, Pluto begins its first retrograde cycle in Aquarius on Sunday. I know that sounds scary, but this retrograde is more “reassess your beliefs” than “struggle and cry.” Aquarius thrives on challenging norms and embracing individuality, so this retrograde will bring themes of freedom, independence and self-expression to the forefront. Expect the intense changes and transformations that may have been strong over the last six months to slow down and allow you to take a moment to catch your breath, reflect on what you’ve learned this year and adjust to how life is so we can move forward. Get back out there, stars.

Love,

A Pisces sun, Aries moon, Taurus rising

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Are you ready to let your freak flag fly? Authenticity is your secret weapon this week. You’re on top of your to-do list, all your jokes are landing and everyone wants a piece. Come as you are; your audience will be receptive. Get weird with it, Aries.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Your attention shifts to your career this week. Maybe you’re looking for a summer gig or grappling with fears of entering the workforce postgrad — unless I’m just totally projecting. Either way, when the world gets to be too much, opt for a quiet retreat home, Taurus.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Whether you’re planning a protest or sharing lip gloss in a bar bathroom, community is the basis of any movement. Gather your closest confidants this week, and explore unconventional pathways and quirky subjects. Create understanding, Gemini.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Over the coming weeks, you might feel ready to step into the spotlight. Trust your instincts to fuel your impromptu elevator pitch, and satisfy the urge to take charge. Embrace unexpected shifts, and dive deep into the ways you share and control, Cancer.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

If there’s an outdated belief set or stale life story holding you back, look to the wild thinkers and punk heretics in your life to inspire change. Address any unhealthy power struggles or unchecked boundaries this week. Invest in what uplifts you, Leo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Why do you do the things you do? Are your routines truly aligned with your values, or are you running on autopilot? You may be more self-sufficient than most, but now is not the time to go it alone. Pencil in time with your beloveds, Virgo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

 Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Now is not the time to keep your cards close to your chest. Over the coming weeks, you’re being urged to shake up how you flirt and fraternize outside of your inner circle. Intimacy flourishes when you refuse to play it safe, so stop censoring yourself, Libra.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Big breakthroughs are coming this week, but they won’t arrive any faster if you burn yourself out trying to control them. You can’t rush this process, so replace your need to control with intentional joy. Give your impatient heart some grace, Scorpio.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You might realize something you said didn’t exactly come out as intended. This week, revisit old ideas, continue past conversations and shift the ways you speak or connect with those around you. Better to endure awkwardness now than regret later, Sagittarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Are you investing in things that genuinely support you, materially and otherwise? You’re digging into topics of money, things you own and your self-worth this week. Use this time to revisit what makes you feel safe, Capricorn.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Pluto’s first retrograde cycle in your sign makes this an excellent time to confront your public persona and core identity. Feeling a new tat? Maybe a big chop? However you’re called to ditch old ways of showing up, embrace the change, Aquarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Hidden fears, unresolved emotions and past baggage are ready to surface this week. Let the emotional detox pass you by as you subconsciously process recent events. Invest in your happiness unapologetically this week, Pisces. 

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

