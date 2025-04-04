Horoscopes April 7-13

After four straight months of nasty eclipses and back-to-back retrogrades, the skies will clear this week, and we can finally begin 2025. The week begins with Mercury going direct in Pisces, so we’ll all feel a bit more sharp, clear minded and able to tie up loose ends to prepare for Venus direct on the 13th. Venus direct allows us to invite pleasure and love back into our lives; we feel less strained by our own insecurities, financial strains and emotional baggage.

This is the time to finalize what needs closure in our relationships with grace, care and forgiveness where needed. Also on the 13th is the full moon in Libra, which is illuminating our relationships and asking us to assess our relationship boundaries. This is a time to release and clear out issues in your relationships and distance from those you don’t feel you have a connection with. For the first time in 2025, we are able to move forward with joy and peace. It’s going to be a good one, stars.

Love,

A Pisces sun

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week, let go of the patterns, pain and maybe even people who no longer serve you. Forgiving doesn’t make anyone wrong or right; it means you can focus more on the here and now. Leave the past behind you, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Mercury direct makes it easier for you to speak from the heart to people who feel safe. If you’re craving closeness, all you have to do is ask. If there’s been any tensions in your community, this is the week to resolve it, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

This week brings the clarity you’ve been craving about what you actually want, not just what you’re good at. Let yourself drop the public roles you’ve outgrown, and step into something that brings you joy, not just status. You can love what you do, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Give yourself permission to change your mind. Contradicting your past self isn’t embarrassing; it’s growth. It’s time to close the chapter you opened in March to June 2023 and revisited late last summer. Refuse to decide out of fear or for the sake of people pleasing, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You’ve been holding in more than you realize, but Mercury direct gives you the language to share what’s really going on. You’re not needy for wanting to be heard; you’re just human. Lean into honesty, and let people see the real you. You’re already worthy, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Your energy has been scattered trying to make everything work. Even if you get it all done, would you really call that success? Messiness is human, and life doesn’t require constant improvement. Just be present and do your best, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

The full moon in your sign after your ruling planet goes direct this week is a much-needed cosmic clearing. You’re releasing people pleasing, perfectionism and the pressure you put on yourself, but just make sure you don’t return to habits that drain you, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Here’s your cosmic reminder that life is not out to get you. It’s time to reclaim your sense of joy, spontaneity and playfulness. Stop waiting for the other shoe to drop; you’re missing out on the life happening right now. Let the good times roll, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Something will click into place this week, but you can’t force it. Instead, try slowing down and listening. Mercury direct helps you clear emotional clutter. Find peace in presence, not escapism, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You’ve been chewing on what to say for weeks. Now’s the time to say it with kindness. Mercury clears your mental fog, but Venus reminds you that delivery doesn’t have to be perfect. Reconnect with your people, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

This week brings clarity around what’s worth your time, money and energy. Something has shifted in what you value, and Mercury is helping you name what you need. Honor your worth, and don’t settle for less. Your future self is watching you, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Your clarity and sense of self is back online this week, and it’s time to love yourself loudly. Thank the past versions of yourself shaped by survival, and tell them you can handle it from here. Choose softness over self-abandonment, Pisces.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.