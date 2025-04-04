Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes April 7-13

Sophia Masia, Staff Reporter
April 7, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner
horoscopes

After four straight months of nasty eclipses and back-to-back retrogrades, the skies will clear this week, and we can finally begin 2025. The week begins with Mercury going direct in Pisces, so we’ll all feel a bit more sharp, clear minded and able to tie up loose ends to prepare for Venus direct on the 13th. Venus direct allows us to invite pleasure and love back into our lives; we feel less strained by our own insecurities, financial strains and emotional baggage.

This is the time to finalize what needs closure in our relationships with grace, care and forgiveness where needed. Also on the 13th is the full moon in Libra, which is illuminating our relationships and asking us to assess our relationship boundaries. This is a time to release and clear out issues in your relationships and distance from those you don’t feel you have a connection with. For the first time in 2025, we are able to move forward with joy and peace. It’s going to be a good one, stars.

Love,
A Pisces sun 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week, let go of the patterns, pain and maybe even people who no longer serve you. Forgiving doesn’t make anyone wrong or right; it means you can focus more on the here and now. Leave the past behind you, Aries. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Mercury direct makes it easier for you to speak from the heart to people who feel safe. If you’re craving closeness, all you have to do is ask. If there’s been any tensions in your community, this is the week to resolve it, Taurus. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

This week brings the clarity you’ve been craving about what you actually want, not just what you’re good at. Let yourself drop the public roles you’ve outgrown, and step into something that brings you joy, not just status. You can love what you do, Gemini.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Give yourself permission to change your mind. Contradicting your past self isn’t embarrassing; it’s growth. It’s time to close the chapter you opened in March to June 2023 and revisited late last summer. Refuse to decide out of fear or for the sake of people pleasing, Cancer.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You’ve been holding in more than you realize, but Mercury direct gives you the language to share what’s really going on. You’re not needy for wanting to be heard; you’re just human. Lean into honesty, and let people see the real you. You’re already worthy, Leo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Your energy has been scattered trying to make everything work. Even if you get it all done, would you really call that success? Messiness is human, and life doesn’t require constant improvement. Just be present and do your best, Virgo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

The full moon in your sign after your ruling planet goes direct this week is a much-needed cosmic clearing. You’re releasing people pleasing, perfectionism and the pressure you put on yourself, but just make sure you don’t return to habits that drain you, Libra.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Here’s your cosmic reminder that life is not out to get you. It’s time to reclaim your sense of joy, spontaneity and playfulness. Stop waiting for the other shoe to drop; you’re missing out on the life happening right now. Let the good times roll, Scorpio. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Something will click into place this week, but you can’t force it. Instead, try slowing down and listening. Mercury direct helps you clear emotional clutter. Find peace in presence, not escapism, Sagittarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You’ve been chewing on what to say for weeks. Now’s the time to say it with kindness. Mercury clears your mental fog, but Venus reminds you that delivery doesn’t have to be perfect. Reconnect with your people, Capricorn.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

This week brings clarity around what’s worth your time, money and energy. Something has shifted in what you value, and Mercury is helping you name what you need. Honor your worth, and don’t settle for less. Your future self is watching you, Aquarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Your clarity and sense of self is back online this week, and it’s time to love yourself loudly. Thank the past versions of yourself shaped by survival, and tell them you can handle it from here. Choose softness over self-abandonment, Pisces.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Image of cartoon red carpet, curtains and movie screen.
Bong Joon Ho does it again with hilarious, smart 'Mickey 17'
Best local FoCo craft stores now that Joann Fabrics is gone
Best local FoCo craft stores now that Joann Fabrics is gone
Interactive art installations including Expected, a pile of 8-ton blocks constructed from Colorado State University faculty documents, and Effort Distribution, made of interactive pie chart pieces, are arranged in the center of the Directions Gallery space and are informed by hung television displays that encourage spectators to pick up and move pieces of the art March 28. These installations are part of the "Knowing Her: Women’s Work and Leadership at CSU from 1925-2025" art exhibit, which focuses on women faculty members at CSU. The exhibit is located in the Directions Gallery in the Visual Arts building.
'Knowing Her' art exhibit honors past, present of women at CSU
More in Homepage
A man in a black sweatshirt speaks into a microphone, reading off of his phone. He stands in a group of people.
ASCSU senate discusses student visas, introduces accessibility legislation
Update: Two victims die after shooting at Foothills Mall, FCPS suspect gang activity
Update: Two victims die after shooting at Foothills Mall, FCPS suspect gang activity
Tory Horton closes collegiate chapter with strong pro day performance
More in Horoscopes
horoscopes
Horoscopes April 1st, 2025
horoscopes
Horoscopes March 31 to April 6
Illustration of black space background with constellations and colorful lettering that says, "Horoscopes."
Horoscopes March 24-30
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.