The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Pushing creative boundaries: FoCoMX artists explore performance as protest

Ruby Secrest, Arts and Entertainment Editor
April 23, 2025
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
David Knodle performs with his band, Horse Bitch, during Fort Collins’ annual music festival FoCoMX April 18. The Denver-based punk band performed at Washington’s.

The annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival was held April 18-19. The festival, which has consistently pushed creative boundaries, brought the local and regional art community together and exposed audiences and musicians to new sounds, incorporating an additional component this year.

FoCoMX is a melting pot of music. With over 400 bands and over 35 stages scattered throughout Fort Collins, the festival has been coined, “The Biggest Little Festival in America.” From local favorites to first-time performers, the festival supports all artists, helping them reach new audiences.

The band backblunt took part in the festival, winning its spot at the Aggie Theatre through local radio station KCSU’s Battle of the Bands competition.

“I’ve been going to the Aggie to see bands since I moved to Fort Collins,” said Jacob Maslowski, a member of backblunt. “We got to meet a lot of people, and that was definitely a huge moment for us.”

FoCoMX features multiple genres of music, but what makes the festival one of a kind is the community it has built among musicians and audience members.

“If the people that are coming to our shows can find solace in their one issue by listening to us, then we have accomplished everything we’ve ever wanted as a band.” -Francis Altura, The Athletics band member

“We get to see all of our bands play, and it’s a roller coaster of trying to get to the next show, trying to get to the next venue,” said Miles Mercer, drummer of local punk band Bitchflower. “But at the same time, it’s so fulfilling getting to see all of our friends play.”

By fostering a unique connection between bands and audiences, FoCoMX stands out from other festivals.

“We’re so lucky to be in a supportive community of not only music lovers but also just the bands in general — it’s really genuine and organic support,” Mercer said. “On top of that support, all these bands take an active interest in each other’s performance and creativity, and (FoCoMX is) a really fun way to celebrate that.”

Within this strong community, several Fort Collins musicians took it upon themselves to express their support.

“Being able to create a safe space not only to express how (listeners) feel but also to feel recognized — I think that’s the beauty of art,” said Francis Altura, member of band The Athletics, when discussing his identity as a minority. “No matter what background you come from, you can connect so deeply with what someone else is saying despite having a totally different background.”

Protest music has allowed musicians to create new spaces within the arts since the early period of folk music, lending a grounding hand in times of chaos and uncertainty. Not only did musicians at this year’s festival put on phenomenal performances, they also incorporated messages of strength and resistance within their art.

“It could be as simple as sending out a message during a set, just saying, ‘We stand with you, we are on your side and we want to figure something out,'” Mercer said. “That’s one big thing about having a platform, is that it can also maybe encourage people to not sit on the side.”

Many simple yet powerful messages were embedded in protest songs, encouraging audiences to take care of one another and not turn a blind eye to current events.

“We do have a duty to speak up (and say) that what is going on is not OK,” Mercer said.

The messages established deeper connections between performers and audiences, delivering a sense of hope to Fort Collins.

“If the people that are coming to our shows can find solace in their one issue by listening to us, then we have accomplished everything we’ve ever wanted as a band,” Altura said.

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributor
Ruby Secrest
Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Ruby Secrest is the editor of the arts and entertainment desk for The Collegian. She is a third-year student at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in film studies. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest has always had a love for fine art and live music. When joining The Collegian in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer, she took a special interest in concert photography, reporting on the live music and local art that takes place in Fort Collins. During her time at The Collegian, Secrest has sought out stories with artists and business owners who have a deep passion for their work and are interested in growth. She has been fortunate to report on local businesses, mural reveals and concerts, such as Odie Leigh, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and last year’s Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. Secrest’s taste in art and music follows a broad range, from Picasso’s Blue Period to the early work of Annie Leibovitz with Rolling Stone magazine and music from Foxygen, Big Thief, Ron Gallo, Frazey Ford and, of course, Bruno Mars. She encourages people to have a guilt-free love of today’s top hits while also buying tickets to shows with an audience of 10. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian gives young reporters and photographers and is excited to take on her new role as the A&E editor. Her goal is to encourage passion within the arts and help grow an environment within the A&E desk where any special interests of the reporters are heard and fostered, just as her mentor did for her.