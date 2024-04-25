Gallery: FoCoMX brings concert exposure to seasoned bands, newcomers
Ruby Secrest, Photographer
•
April 25, 2024
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Fort Collins band Clementine gives an alternative punk performance with hard guitar riffs and great stage presence at this year’s Fort Collins Music Experiment April 19.
Finn Stowers and Jayce Haley of The Crooked Rugs go back to back during headlining shows at Aggie Theatre April 20. “It’s a lot of different faces than we normally see,” Haley said. “This festival brings a lot of people that are into different genres out, and it exposes a lot of local talent.”
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Band Los Mocochetes completes their performance at Aggie Theatre with a staged fight, leaving fans excited and entertained during the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival April 20.
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
The Crooked Rugs’ Jay LeCavalier sinks into the music during a packed performance at Aggie Theatre as the band headlines the venue’s final day of the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival April 20.
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Elias Garcia plays for a full crowd at Aggie Theatre during Los Mocochetes’ opening performance for headlining show The Crooked Rugs April 20.
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Sound of Honey’s lead singer Emma Rose joins Jesus Christ Taxi Driver for their headlining performance at Aggie Theatre for the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival April 19.
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Lead singer of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver Ian Ehrhart joins the crowd with a cigarette in mouth during his band’s performance at Aggie Theatre for the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival April 19.
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Ian Ehrhart puts on a headlining performance with his band, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, at the end the first night of the Fort Collins Music Experiment festival at Aggie Theatre April 19.
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Will Ehrhart drums with his band Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, finishing the last show of the night for Aggie Theatre’s first day of the Fort Collins Music Experiment festival April 19. “The stage felt very empty and freeing in a way,” Ehrhart said. “We had so much space to do what we wanted to do and try new things.”
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Jessi Reed comes on stage with Jesus Christ Taxi Driver to guest perform during their headlining show at the Fort Collins Music Experiment festival April 19. “I’ve played with them once before, and then it kind of became a tradition,” Reed said.
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
David Knodle performs with his band, Horse Bitch, during the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival April 19. “FoCoMX was the best night of my life! Like, what???” Horse Bitch wrote collaboratively. “We are so grateful for the community braving the weather and filling the venue.”
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
David Knodle sings for his band, Horse Bitch, during the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival April 19. “FoCoMX was the best night of my life! Like, what???” Horse Bitch wrote collaboratively. “We are so grateful for the community braving the weather and filling the venue.”
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Edie Sartain dances at Aggie Theatre’s barricade during Horse Bitch’s Fort Collins Music Experiment performance April 19.
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Guitar player and vocalist Creighton Evans performs with his band, Rosebay, at Aggie Theatre for the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. “The insanely talented music scene that Fort Collins has cultivated flourishes because of local community support, involvement and organizing,” Rosebay wrote. “FoCoMX ties all together in one of the most exciting weekends of the year.”
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
During this year’s Fort Collins Music Experiment, Rosebay performs with a new addition to the band, Will Squires April 19. “He fits like a glove,” Rosebay’s lead drummer Grant Hartman said when reflecting on Squires’ addition. “He’s just so good.”
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Akayna Calkins harmonizes with her band, Rosebay, during their show at Aggie Theatre to kick off the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment weekend festival April 19.
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
During this year’s FoCoMX, Rosebay performs with a new addition to the band, Will Squires April 19. “He fits like a glove,” Rosebay lead drummer Grant Hartman said when reflecting on Squires’ addition. “He’s just so good.”
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Band Wolfblitzer gives their crowd an energizing punk performance April 19. Lead singer Cosme Martinez shocked new fans and engaged with the crowd at Aggie Theatre during the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. “FocoMX is special, and we’re fortunate to get to be a part of it,” Wolfblitzer wrote.
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
