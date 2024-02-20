Gallery: CSU Right Horse Program

Maia Lee bridles Right Horse Program mustang Shelby before a train session at Colorado State University’s Equine Center Nov. 29, 2023. Shelby was successfully adopted following the conclusion of the semester at the Right Horse Showcase.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Teaching assistant Meg Schatte observes students working with their horse during a class session at the Colorado State University Equine Center Nov. 15, 2023. “I think the coolest thing about this is you get to work with that horse for the whole semester,” Schatte said. “You really get to know their personality.”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Teaching assistant Meg Schatte relaxes with a mustang from Wild Rose Mustang Advocacy Group following a training session Nov. 5, 2023.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Colorado State University Right Horse Program horse Tsunami looks through a set of ropes held open by course instructor Cayla Stone Nov. 5, 2023. Students are challenged throughout the course to evaluate and work with horses in transition for a second career.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Student trainer Maia Lee works with Right Horse Program mustang Shelby, introducing him to new experiences and objects Nov. 5, 2023. “I fell in love with him, like, the first day I met him,” Lee said. “I was like, ‘That’s the one.'”
Collegian | Aria Paul
Students in Colorado State University’s Right Horse Program work with their horses during an excursion to an obstacle course off campus Nov. 5, 2023.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Maia Lee offers a reward to Right Horse Program horse Little Miss during an excursion to an obstacle course off campus. Nov. 5, 2023. Students work with a variety of different horses during the program, both their own assigned horse and other students’ horses.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Maia Lee and Shelby take a break from practicing cantering during a session at the Temple Grandin Equine Center Nov. 1, 2023. “He didn’t necessarily have a bad human interaction, but he needs some more help to get more confident,” Lee said about Shelby.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Maia Lee works with Right Horse Program mustang Shelby in the arena at the Temple Grandin Equine Center Oct. 25, 2023. Colorado State University’s Right Horse Program started in 2016 with just two horses and has since grown to over 15 each semester.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Emily McDorman practices giving Right Horse Program horse Nigeria oral medication with a dosing syringe Oct. 25, 2023. Student trainers work to prepare their horses for a variety of different experiences in their second careers.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Right Horse Program horse Sylt sticks her tongue out while standing beside her trainer, Sierra Moore, during a class session at the Temple Grandin Equine Center Oct. 11, 2023. Horses are rewarded with treats when they correctly complete a behavior asked of them.
