Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art

EMDR therapy: What it is, how it works
EMDR therapy: What it is, how it works

The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

In today's era of information technology, engineering plays the role of a vanguard, trying to optimize processes and develop new products, making...

Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

Gallery: CSU Right Horse Program

Aria Paul, Photograher
February 23, 2024
  Maia Lee bridles Right Horse Program mustang Shelby before a train session at Colorado State University's Equine Center Nov. 29, 2023. Shelby was successfully adopted following the conclusion of the semester at the Right Horse Showcase.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  Teaching assistant Meg Schatte observes students working with their horse during a class session at the Colorado State University Equine Center Nov. 15, 2023. "I think the coolest thing about this is you get to work with that horse for the whole semester," Schatte said. "You really get to know their personality."

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  Teaching assistant Meg Schatte relaxes with a mustang from Wild Rose Mustang Advocacy Group following a training session Nov. 5, 2023.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  Colorado State University Right Horse Program horse Tsunami looks through a set of ropes held open by course instructor Cayla Stone Nov. 5, 2023. Students are challenged throughout the course to evaluate and work with horses in transition for a second career.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  Student trainer Maia Lee works with Right Horse Program mustang Shelby, introducing him to new experiences and objects Nov. 5, 2023. "I fell in love with him, like, the first day I met him," Lee said. "I was like, 'That's the one.'"

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  Students in Colorado State University's Right Horse Program work with their horses during an excursion to an obstacle course off campus Nov. 5, 2023.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  Maia Lee offers a reward to Right Horse Program horse Little Miss during an excursion to an obstacle course off campus. Nov. 5, 2023. Students work with a variety of different horses during the program, both their own assigned horse and other students' horses.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  Maia Lee and Shelby take a break from practicing cantering during a session at the Temple Grandin Equine Center Nov. 1, 2023. "He didn't necessarily have a bad human interaction, but he needs some more help to get more confident," Lee said about Shelby.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  Maia Lee works with Right Horse Program mustang Shelby in the arena at the Temple Grandin Equine Center Oct. 25, 2023. Colorado State University's Right Horse Program started in 2016 with just two horses and has since grown to over 15 each semester.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  Emily McDorman practices giving Right Horse Program horse Nigeria oral medication with a dosing syringe Oct. 25, 2023. Student trainers work to prepare their horses for a variety of different experiences in their second careers.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
  Right Horse Program horse Sylt sticks her tongue out while standing beside her trainer, Sierra Moore, during a class session at the Temple Grandin Equine Center Oct. 11, 2023. Horses are rewarded with treats when they correctly complete a behavior asked of them.

    Collegian | Aria Paul
Pranav Athalye smiles after having his picture taken at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. I think its a great event, Athalye said. People are getting to know about each other instead of, you know, living in our own small cocoons. Its good to have such an event once in a while.
Gallery: World Unity Fair
Alex Ferreira flies through the air during a warm-up session above the Chipotle Men's Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28
X Games Aspen Day 3
Zoe Atkin flies through the air during warm-up on the Womens Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27 In the competition Atkin placed second.
X Games Aspen Day 2
A snowboarder soars above the Monster Energy Mens Snowboard SuperPipe during X Games Aspen Jan. 26.
X Games Aspen Day 1
Taggart Moses rides during X2D Broncs riding practice at Double Check Arena in Eaton, Colorado, April 3, 2023.
Roughstock: Raised For The Job
A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag at the Die-In at Woodward protest.
Gallery: Woodward Protest
Colorado State University students of various majors and grades gather for Real Talk Tuesday, an event hosted by the Black/African American Cultural Center Feb. 20.
Embracing intersectionality: B/AACC Real Talk discussion covers race, gender
The Korean Hansori Drum and Dance group performs onstage at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. "This is my first time at a fair here," said Jeongyun Choi, a representative of the Korean Student Association at Colorado State University. "I was impressed that I could see so many diversities here because I didn't think Colorado had that much."
CSU celebrates 68th annual World Unity Fair
Student trainer Maia Lee works with Right Horse Program mustang Shelby, introducing him to new experiences and objects Nov. 5, 2023. I fell in love with him, like, the first day I met him, Lee said. I was like, Thats the one.
CSU Right Horse Program rehabilitates, trains rescue horses
Silver Spruce 1918 scan
Founders Day: CSU historians reflect on land-grant origins
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
Students finish a game of mahjong during the Colorado State University Asian Pacific American Cultural Center Lunar New Year Celebration for 2024s Year of the Dragon Feb. 9. Mahjong was invented in 19th century in China and is currently played all around the world with different variations.
Lunar New Year event celebrates Chinese heritage at CSU
A protester in support of Palestine with their face covered by a shemagh holds a Palestinian flag behind their head during a protest outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver Colorado Nov.9.
Gallery: Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol
Krista Gonna improvises a routine during Drag Roulette at the Lyric.
Gallery: Halloween drag show
Colorado State University community members watch a fireworks show on the Intramural Fields during Friday Night Lights Oct. 13
Gallery: Hoco Bonfire
Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11.
Gallery: National Coming Out Day
A corgi is carted through parade route Oct. 7. The Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
Gallery: Tour de Corgi
A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.
Gallery: Oktoberfest


