Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Protesters gather in front of the Administration building chanting, while three members of the Students for Justice in Palestine deliver a letter to the University of Colorado State’s leadership April 29.
Campus protest demands administration speak out on Palestine

Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

You see your child walking near a cliff: Parents of former Grace Christian Church attendees speak out about cultlike tendencies
'You see your child walking near a cliff': Parents of former Grace Christian Church attendees speak out about cultlike tendencies

Group of students participating in an art class while at school in the North East of England. They are using modelling clay and a teacher is helping them through the process.
The Influence of Art Education on Student Development
May 3, 2024

Education as a whole has always played an important role in the development and formation of the individual. Art education has an even greater...

From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
April 24, 2024
The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024

Gallery: RamFest takes a country twist with headlining band Midland

Ruby Secrest, Staff Photographer
May 4, 2024
  • Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Luke Cutchen join together to share a mic during Midland’s performance at the Moby Arena during RamFest April 25.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    Gallery%3A+RamFest+takes+a+country+twist+with+headlining+band+Midland

  • Cameron Duddy harmonizes with band Midland during their headlining performance at this year’s RamFest, April 25.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    Gallery%3A+RamFest+takes+a+country+twist+with+headlining+band+Midland

  • Lead singer of Midland, Mark Wystrach, harmonizes with fellow bandmates Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy during their performance at the annual RamFest concert, April 25.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    Gallery%3A+RamFest+takes+a+country+twist+with+headlining+band+Midland

  • Cameron Duddy takes a moment in between sets while playing with his band Midland during their headlining performance at this year’s RamFest, April 25.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    Gallery%3A+RamFest+takes+a+country+twist+with+headlining+band+Midland

  • Cameron Duddy harmonizes with band Midland during their headlining performance at this year’s RamFest, April 25.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    Gallery%3A+RamFest+takes+a+country+twist+with+headlining+band+Midland

  • Jess Carson shows off on the guitar with his band Midland as they headline for annual CSU RamFest, April 25.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    Gallery%3A+RamFest+takes+a+country+twist+with+headlining+band+Midland
Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Luke Cutchen join together to share a mic during Midlands performance at the Moby Arena during RamFest April 25.
RamFest takes a country twist with headlining band Midland
Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, struts across the stage as he welcomes Janet, played by Devour Divinity, and Brad, played by Bekah, to his palace during Sweet Transvestite at No Picnics performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Lyric April 12.
'Rocky Horror' cult following promises to take you on strange journey
Columbia, played by Marlo; Magenta, played by Taylor Ryan; Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat; and Riff Raff, played by Fynn Kleppe, who also goes by the stage name Sock Puppet, sing Sweet Transvestite in No Picnics performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Lyric April 12. Right away you feel like youre part of something bigger, Kleppe said. Whether youre experiencing the show in the audience for a night or being part of cast long term or even short term, youre just part of something historical and part of a community.
Gallery: 'Don't dream it, be it': 'Rocky Horror' continues to define cult classics
Women-led cult classics generate committed fandoms
These 3 iconic movies are Coloradans
Horoscopes April 29 to May 5
Revisiting the morbid fascination of Re-Animator
Two women perform on a stage.
Small town with big emotions: CSU Theatre performs 'Our Town'
Sound of Honeys lead singer Emma Rose joins Jesus Christ Taxi Driver for their headlining performance at Aggie Theatre for the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival April 19.
FoCoMX brings concert exposure to seasoned bands, newcomers
Taylor Swift brings mature, reminiscent tone to Tortured Poets Department
MaveRick Smith takes a breath during the end of their performance at Colorado State University’s annual drag show April 14.
Gallery: CSU annual drag show raises LGBTQIA+ scholarship funds
Colorado State University drag show headliner Mirage kneels onstage during her first number April 14. Mirage was a contestant in Season 16 of the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
CSU annual drag show raises LGBTQIA+ scholarship funds
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Clary Jacobs, Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.
Spring Dance Concert exhibits artistic talent of CSU students
Riley Merino and Ian Ehrhart of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.
Gallery: KCSU's Fools Fest rocks Sutherland Garden
Chef Su Wong demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese Dim Sum class at the Cooking Studio located in downtown Fort Collins, April 4.
Gallery: The culinary masterminds of Old Town’s The Cooking Studio
Photo courtesy of Sugar Britches
RamFest is ready for country lovers of CSU
King Carlo and Brother Josh pose after receiving their reward for taking third place in a 2v2 dance battle bracket during Vision:Provoke Imagination March 30.
Hip-hop at CSU bounces back with Vision Dance Expo
Matthew Bush playing Mack, Nicolet Endean playing Suze, Bolt Saliu playing Keisha, Faith Buckley playing Jasmine and Nylah Walker playing Beverly perform in the production of Fairview put on by Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, directed by Dr. Ray Black Feb 28.
CSU's 'Fairview' brings comedy, reflection to stage


