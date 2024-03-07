Gallery: Skijoring and CSU Rodeo

Diego Rolon rides back from practicing roping at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4. “It’s a pretty good opportunity to get better,” Rolon said. “I’ve been doing this for about five years now, and it’s going pretty good.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Ral’Shaun Descheny and Diego Rolon ride back from practicing roping a calf at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4. “Everyone helps out each other, and we consider each other as a family,” Descheny said. “It’s been a really good experience here at CSU.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Diego Rolon takes off after a calf to practice roping at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4. “It’s a pretty good opportunity to get better,” Rolon said. “I’ve been doing this for about five years now, and it’s going pretty good.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Ral’Shaun Descheny and Diego Rolon practice roping at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Ral’Shaun Descheny and Diego Rolon practice roping at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Dominick Lopez rides his horse at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Ryley Hasenack practices roping with a dummy at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4. “It’s just been a really good last year with them and a great experience,” Hasenack said. “College rodeo has taught me so much, just how to handle myself under pressure, how to take things as they come, and it’s been great to be in a team environment as well.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
McKinlee May practices roping at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Sadie Johnson practices roping at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A calf waits in the roping chute at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
McKinlee May practices roping at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
McKinlee May jumps from her horse to practice goat tying at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
McKinlee May adjusts her saddle at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Sadie Johnson practices goat tying at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Sadie Johnson and McKinlee May talk while warming up their horses at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
McKinlee May holds a goat for her teammate to practice goat tying at a Colorado State University rodeo practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Sadie Johnson sits on a training barrel during Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nunn, Colorado, March 4.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Skijoring trainer and rider warms up horses before the start of the Leadville, Colorado, skijoring event March 3.
Emma Askren, alongside Damon Cook, is the fall 2023 sports editor for The Collegian. She began working at The Collegian during her first year in the fall of 2022, when she covered the swim and dive team as well as anything sports-related.
She is currently a sophomore at Colorado State University, where she is majoring in journalism and media communication and double minoring in Spanish and sports management. During her first year, she joined the rowing team, began working as a reporter for The Collegian and working at the Student Recreation Center.
Askren applied to CSU as a journalism major, knowing she wanted to combine her passion for sports and writing to create a fulfilling career. Upon realizing that Rocky Mountain Student Media was hiring for first-years, she jumped at the opportunity to become a writer for The Collegian.
While working for the sports desk, Askren has had the opportunity to write about hockey, logging, whitewater rafting and the importance of women in sports. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she seeks to break the status quo and become a successful sports journalist following graduation.
Following a year as a sports reporter, Askren became a co-editor for the sports desk alongside Cook. Together the duo seeks to create a new and improved sports desk that caters to all readers of The Collegian and beyond.
