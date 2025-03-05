Founded 1891.

Gallery: CSU women’s basketball drops Border War

Julia Percy, Staff Photographer
March 6, 2025

  • Guard Brooke Carlson (2) gathers the ball and prepares to shoot a layup March 1. This was Carlson’s final home game of her first season with the Rams.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    '

  • Emma Ronsiek (21) shoots a layup in attempt to draw a foul March 1. She finished with 17 points and shot 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    '

  • Hannah Simental (32) shoots the ball during a game against the University of Wyoming March 1. Colorado State University lost to Wyoming 55-68.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    '

  • Guard Brooke Carlson (2) dribbles through two UW defenders March 1. CSU honored four departing seniors prior to the game.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    '

  • Kaylee Headrick (0) shoots the ball against the University of Wyoming March 1. Colorado State University lost the game to Wyoming 55-68.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    '

  • Guard Brooke Carlson (2) dribbles through two UW defenders March 1. CSU honored four departing seniors prior to the game.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    '

  • Kloe Froebe (1) attempts to get a rebound between two UW players March 1. Froebe finished with three rebounds, tied for second-most on the team.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    '

  • Marta Leimane (14) dribbles the ball past a Wyoming player March 1. Saturday’s game was CSU’s final home game of the season.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    '

  • Hannah Simental (32) protects her dribble from a UW defender March 1. Simental was the only player on both teams to play all 40 minutes of the game.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    '
