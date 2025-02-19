Founded 1891.

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Gallery: RailJam

Ava Puglisi, Lauren Mascardo
February 19, 2025
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Kenny Schlosser jumps onto the rail while skiing on telemark skis — a ski with free heels on the binding — during RailJam, which was held on the Lory Student Center West Lawn Feb. 13.

  • Kenny Schlosser performs one of his last grabs of the night at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • A Colorado State University student hops on the rail during the open session of the 2025 RailJam sponsored by Woodward Eldora and held by the Associated Students of CSU and the Snowriders Club Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • A Colorado State University student repping Bob Ross skis front flips at the open session during RailJam, held by the Associated Students of CSU and CSU Snowriders in partnership with Woodward Eldora Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Cody Hundhausen misses his footing and takes an unfortunate fall at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam on the Lory Student Center’s West Lawn. Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Jack Blees throws a front flip off the biggest jump at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam, leaving the crowd in awe Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Jack Blees points to his friends in the crowd at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam event Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • A group of Colorado State University students come together to watch the CSU x Eldora Woodward RailJam. Three students are wearing WAK! clothing, a Fort Collins-based small business that makes convertible beanies. Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Torin Monthathong hits a rail and balances along it at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam. Monthathong hopes to “spread the shred love” Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Jack Blees misses his landing and gets thrown onto the snow at RailJam, which was held on the Lory Student Center West Lawn Feb. 13. The event was hosted by the Associated Students of Colorado State University and Snowriders Club.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Colorado State University president Amy Parsons and CAM the Ram cheer on competitors at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam. Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Kenny Schlosser hits a jump onto a rail at RailJam, which was held on the Lory Student Center West Lawn Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Jack Blees throws a front flip at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam on the Lory Student Center West Lawn. Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Nate Pimental jumps onto the rail at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam on the Lory Student Center West Lawn. Pimental has been a park skier since he was 6-years-old Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Aidan Sutherland jumps onto his first rail of the night at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam event, held by the CSU Snowriders Club. Sutherland started skiing three years ago and, in his words, “skis erythang” Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Kenny Schlosser hits a clean grab at RailJam Feb. 13. Schlosser was the only skier on telemark skis — a type of ski with toe-only bindings, rather than heel and toe bindings.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Cody Hundhausen jumps onto the rail at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam Feb. 13. Hundhausen competed as a way to show off the progress he’s made.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • CAM the Ram rocks out to music with his fellow Rams at the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Torin Monthathong, a lifelong skier, hits the rail on a warmup run at RailJam Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • A Woodward Eldora rail sits in untouched snow ready for the 2025 RailJam held by the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Snowriders Club.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • The 2025 RailJam banner waves against the snow-covered Rockies as the Colorado State University Snowriders Club prepares for the event Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
  • Women’s third-place winner Kara Koniares slides down a rail at RailJam Feb. 13. The event was organized by the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Snowriders Club.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Nate Pimental, who is riding on a Vermont-made ski brand — J Skis — walks his skis up to the waiting area to take another run Feb. 13

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Kenny Schlosser, an avid telemark skier, holds his skis on his shoulder after one of his runs at the CSU x Woodward Eldora RailJam Feb. 13

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Cody Hundhausen waits in line to complete a run during the CSU x Woodward Eldora RailJam Feb. 13

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Spectator Lucca Krebs takes pictures on his digital camera during the CSU x Woodward Eldora RailJam Feb. 13. “This event is so much fun, and I hope to be a contestant next year,” Krebs said.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Competitor Evan Ellis, who has been skiing since the age of 5, rips on the middle rail during the open section of RailJam Feb. 13. The event was organized by the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Snowriders Club.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Will Deitemeyer clips his skis together after his run on the rails, provided by Woodward Eldora at this year’s RailJam on the Lory Student Center West Lawn Feb. 13

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Cody Hundhausen, who has been skiing his whole life, celebrates after a 10/10 run during RailJam Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Competitor Jack Chavez, who has been shredding park for three years, hits the middle rail during RailJam, which was organized by the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Snowriders Club Feb. 13.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • RailJam competitor Rob Rivielle waits in line for one of his runs during the Colorado State University x Woodward Eldora RailJam Feb. 13

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Colorado State University President Amy Parsons reacts to fails on the rails during the CSU x Woodward Eldora RailJam Feb. 13

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • CAM the Ram and Colorado State University President Amy Parsons give a contestant a 1 million score during RailJam Feb. 13. The event was organized by the Associated Students of CSU and CSU Snowriders.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
