Gallery: Stand Up for Science protest

A protester holds up a sign that reads “No Censorship in Science” in reference to the recent attempts to censor certain words and topics from federally funded research March 7. “For me, it’s essential to stand up for truth, and the truth is — whether or not it’s reflected in judiciary choices — these executive orders defunding good, hardworking people who protect and manage our lands based upon facts and data and the censorship of climate change is absolutely unconstitutional,” Colorado State University senior Giovanna Paterno said. “This is not the United States I believe in, and I will fight for what I believe this country can be no matter what the administration does. I will never give up on fighting for the lands that raised me and the people that depend on them.”

Collegian | Abigail Burns