The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Gallery: Students respond to federal DEI policies

Lauren Mascardo and Cait Mckinzie
February 27, 2025

  • Yoseline Rivera, an Associated Students of Colorado State University senator representing El Centro, speaks about the importance of Cultural Resource Centers and diversity, equity and inclusion principles Feb. 19. “Now I’m fighting to keep my CRC alive,” Rivera said. “We demand that CSU takes immediate steps to preserve these events and programs, ensuring that the invaluable work students have put in is not discarded.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Taylor Beverford holds Associated Students of Colorado State University Parliamentarian Madeleine Kamberg’s hand while giving a statement in the senate chamber Feb. 19. “When I was sexually assaulted on campus, CSUPD did nothing to help me, and it was insinuated that I was lying,” Beverford said. “The only help I got was from the (Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education) Center and the Pride Resource Center. … Our institution does not have the resources to protect our students without these CRCs. I got no help from anyone but the CRCs.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Dozens of students fill the Associated Students of Colorado State University senate chamber to share their experiences and listen to statements from others about the student impact of Cultural Resource Centers Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • April Gonzalez speaks to the dozens of students gathered in the Associated Students of Colorado State University senate chamber Feb. 19. “My family immigrated from Mexico to beat corruption so I could get an education,” Gonzalez said. “Just to come here to the United States to see the same things that we ran from happening again.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Martin Castañon gives statements to the students gathered in the Associated Students of Colorado State University senate chamber Feb. 19. “Cultural Resource Centers are more than physical spaces,” Castañon said. “They are lifelines that strengthen our community by nurturing each student’s well-being and mental health. These centers create ripples of positivity and change every day.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Haydin Johnson shares her statement in the Associated Students of Colorado State University senate chamber Feb. 19. “It’s disheartening to be standing here before you all, in the same position that my grandmother was in, as a member of the minority class,” Johnson said. “A fraction of the merely 3% of Black students on this university, begging for something as simple as community and arguing why community is vital to our existence.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes addresses student protesters during a meeting in the Administration Building following a sit-in demonstration Feb. 20. “If we work together and be smart and strategic, we could save this, and we could get past this,” Hughes said.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes addresses the students representing The People United during a meeting in the Administration Building Feb. 20. “We’ve had hard times before, and we will get through this,” Hughes said. “And now, I’m mad. I get sad, I do my crying, and then I get mad. Because we’re smarter, we’re going to work together to figure this out.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University student protesters sit in a conference room in the Administration Building speaking to Chief of Staff Matt Tillman, Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes and Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services Marc Barker Feb. 20. They discussed clarifications on CSU’s stance on diversity, equity and inclusion, the changes Cultural Resource Centers may face and how to keep an open dialogue.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Students quietly sit in the Colorado State University Administration Building as a form of protest against CSU’s stance on changing diversity, equity and inclusion policies Feb. 20. The sit-in was organized by a newly formed student group with the goal of letting administration know they would not be silenced.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Students quietly sit in the Colorado State University Administration Building as a form of protest against CSU’s stance on changing diversity, equity and inclusion policies Feb. 20. The sit-in was organized by a newly formed student group with the goal of letting administration know they would not be silenced.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Chief Resilience Officer Marc Barker hands a packet to Juan Pasillas Lopez to pass around to other students in the Colorado State University Administration Building during a sit-in Feb. 20. “I’ve got some documentation for you to read through about public space, nonpublic space, those types of things, coming right out of our policy library,” Baker said. “This is deemed disruptive, and you can read through why. This is not a public space for free speech. While it is a space open to the public, there is a difference.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Students quietly sit in the Colorado State University Administration Building during a protest concerning the university’s stance on changing diversity, equity and inclusion policies Feb. 20. The sit-in was organized by a newly formed group of student protesters with the goal of letting administration know they would not be silenced.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • United States Navy and Vietnam War Veteran Larry Stoddard encourages Colorado State University students and community members to stand together during the fight for continued funding and support of Cultural Resource Centers on CSU’s campus Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • A Colorado State University student attending the protest held by CSU’s Student Coalition for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility holds a sign criticizing President Donald Trump Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Colorado State University students protest around campus to bring awareness to the vitality and importance of the university’s Cultural Resource Centers Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Colorado State University students chant in support of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility policies with the CSU Student Coalition of DEIA Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • A group of Colorado State University students chant in support of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility policies with the CSU Student Coalition of DEIA Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Over 250 students and community members gather at the Colorado State University Administration Building to protest the defunding of Cultural Resource Centers Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • A Colorado State University student marches in the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility protest with a handmade sign Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Colorado State University students walk and chant during the protest organized by CSU’s Student Coalition for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility against ending funding for Cultural Resource Centers Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Colorado State University students gather for a diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility protest that started on the Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 19. Students and community members gathered with homemade signs on poster boards and spiral notebooks.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Colorado State University students gather for a diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility protest that started on the Lory Student Center Plaza and moved to the Administration Building Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Colorado State University students raise their hands to show who has been impacted by a Cultural Resource Center in the past, demonstrating their usefulness and importance to the CSU community Feb. 19.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.