ASCSU Senate endorses creation of Colorado higher education coalition, increases student employee wages

The Associated Students of Colorado State University introduced and voted on multiple pieces of legislation during the 29th and final session of the 54th senate.

Items on this week’s agenda included supporting the creation of a Colorado higher education coalition to protect educational institutions, funding for resources for graduate entrance exams and increasing wages for student workers.

Resolution #5433, “Endorsing the Formation of a Colorado Higher Education Mutual Academic Defense Compact Resolution,” was first presented. The resolution delineates ASCSU’s support for creating a coalition of Colorado higher education institutions that will advocate protections for various aspects of academia following recent federal directives.

During gallery input, a professor from the political science department voiced support for the resolution, encouraging the senate to pass it.

The legislation was expedited and subsequently passed by unanimous consent following Q&A and discussion and debate.

Graduating seniors then gave speeches about their time as part of ASCSU and how the organization has impacted them.

“I believe being in this organization has given me purpose in life, and I’m not saying that lightly,” said Morgan Wright, ASCSU chief justice for the 2024-25 academic year. “It’s given me a realization that I want to go into law, and it’s given me a realization that I want to be a servant for others and to help as many people as I can through systems that are broken beyond words. But I think that if I have been surrounded with just as passionate people for the last three years, then I’ll find it out there in the world when I’m done here in this little bubble.”

Following senior farewells, the legislative, executive and judicial branches gave updates about their respective work and initiatives

Following reports, Lex #5420, “Ensuring Fair Financial Distribution Within ASCSU Branches,” was discussed. The lex, which had previously been passed but was vetoed by ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo, aimed to create a fiscal system of checks and balances to fairly compensate each branch of ASCSU.

The senate voted 11-8-8 to override DeSalvo; however, the veto still stands, as 75% of the senate did not vote in support of overriding it.

Next, Bill #5426, “Sunset Clause for Lex 5401,” was approved by unanimous consent, adding a clause for allocated funding relating to Lex #5401. It was sent to the Internal Affairs Committee for review.

Bill #5427, “Ensuring Student Success in Graduate Entrance Exams,” was then discussed. The legislation allocates $3,500 from the Senate Discretionary Fund to provide students with study materials for graduate entrance exams, including the LSAT, MCAT and similar tests. Following discussion and debate, the bill was approved by unanimous consent.

Next, Bill #5428, “Increasing Wages for Administrative Student Workers,” was passed by unanimous consent following discussion and debate. The bill aims to allocate $3,106 from the Senate Discretionary Fund to increase the hourly wages of student workers for the 2026 fiscal year.

Resolution #5429, “Denouncing Visa Revocations for International Students,” which condemns the revocation of visas for CSU international students by the U.S. Department of State, was then passed with unanimous consent.

Lastly, Bill #5431, “Funding Future Elections Success,” was accepted by voice vote, allocating the remaining balance of the Senate Discretionary Fund and the Legislative Cabinet Discretionary Account toward funding an elections advertising position within ASCSU for the 2025-26 academic year.

The 55th senate of ASCSU will convene next semester.

