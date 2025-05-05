Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

ASCSU Senate endorses creation of Colorado higher education coalition, increases student employee wages

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
May 5, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Associated Students of Colorado State University Chief Justice Morgan Wright leads the ratification of Associate Justice Sam Abadie during the second session of the 54th senate Aug. 22, 2025.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University introduced and voted on multiple pieces of legislation during the 29th and final session of the 54th senate.

Items on this week’s agenda included supporting the creation of a Colorado higher education coalition to protect educational institutions, funding for resources for graduate entrance exams and increasing wages for student workers.

Resolution #5433, “Endorsing the Formation of a Colorado Higher Education Mutual Academic Defense Compact Resolution,” was first presented. The resolution delineates ASCSU’s support for creating a coalition of Colorado higher education institutions that will advocate protections for various aspects of academia following recent federal directives.

During gallery input, a professor from the political science department voiced support for the resolution, encouraging the senate to pass it.

The legislation was expedited and subsequently passed by unanimous consent following Q&A and discussion and debate.

Graduating seniors then gave speeches about their time as part of ASCSU and how the organization has impacted them.

“I believe being in this organization has given me purpose in life, and I’m not saying that lightly,” said Morgan Wright, ASCSU chief justice for the 2024-25 academic year. “It’s given me a realization that I want to go into law, and it’s given me a realization that I want to be a servant for others and to help as many people as I can through systems that are broken beyond words. But I think that if I have been surrounded with just as passionate people for the last three years, then I’ll find it out there in the world when I’m done here in this little bubble.”

Following senior farewells, the legislative, executive and judicial branches gave updates about their respective work and initiatives

Following reports, Lex #5420, “Ensuring Fair Financial Distribution Within ASCSU Branches,” was discussed. The lex, which had previously been passed but was vetoed by ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo, aimed to create a fiscal system of checks and balances to fairly compensate each branch of ASCSU.

The senate voted 11-8-8 to override DeSalvo; however, the veto still stands, as 75% of the senate did not vote in support of overriding it.

Next, Bill #5426, “Sunset Clause for Lex 5401,” was approved by unanimous consent, adding a clause for allocated funding relating to Lex #5401. It was sent to the Internal Affairs Committee for review.

Bill #5427, “Ensuring Student Success in Graduate Entrance Exams,” was then discussed. The legislation allocates $3,500 from the Senate Discretionary Fund to provide students with study materials for graduate entrance exams, including the LSAT, MCAT and similar tests. Following discussion and debate, the bill was approved by unanimous consent.

Next, Bill #5428, “Increasing Wages for Administrative Student Workers,” was passed by unanimous consent following discussion and debate. The bill aims to allocate $3,106 from the Senate Discretionary Fund to increase the hourly wages of student workers for the 2026 fiscal year.

Resolution #5429, “Denouncing Visa Revocations for International Students,” which condemns the revocation of visas for CSU international students by the U.S. Department of State, was then passed with unanimous consent.

Lastly, Bill #5431, “Funding Future Elections Success,” was accepted by voice vote, allocating the remaining balance of the Senate Discretionary Fund and the Legislative Cabinet Discretionary Account toward funding an elections advertising position within ASCSU for the 2025-26 academic year.

The 55th senate of ASCSU will convene next semester.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
A woman in a suit, sitting, has her hands in front of her clasped and smiles.
ASCSU Senate debates term limits, introduces nonresident tuition cap
Four women and two men sit at a table speaking in front of an audience.
Community Consumption Panel sheds light on sustainability at CSU
Dozens of students fill the senate chambers of the Associated Students of Colorado State University to share their experiences and listen to statements from others about the impact Cultural Resource Centers have had on them Feb. 19.
ASCSU Senate overrides DeSalvo's veto for budget transparency, supports student protests
More in News
Mya Lesnar during the women's shot put event at the Doug Max Invitational track meet at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado May 3.
CSU track and field rewrites history at Doug Max Invitational
Image of a person standing in front of a blooming tree.
Raising student voices: Ella Smith helps amplify new chapter of activism at CSU
Presidential Ambassadors Robert Lamm, Maddie Hutson, Ryan Yoe, Elena Crooks, Sreya Karumanchi, Shayna Ross, Phoenix Espinoza, Andrea Donlucas, Hannah Gilliard, Ben Gregg, Charlie Beelaert, Joseph Godshall, Lorenzo Alfonso and Andrew White gather for a group photo on the steps of the Administration Building April 29. The PA program is comprised of student leaders representing university philanthropy and giving.
Presidential Ambassador Program creates legacy of leadership, philanthropic impact
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.