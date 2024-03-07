Top stories
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Gallery: Stalwart Rams take on MW tournament

Emma Askren, Sports Director
March 21, 2024
  Colorado State University forward Patrick Cartier blocks a shot from University of New Mexico guard Jaelen House in a Mountain West men's basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to UNM 74-61.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer dunks during the CSU game against The University of New Mexico in the Mountain West men's basketball championship semi-final game March 15. CSU lost 74-61.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West men's basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University forward Joel Scott attempts a shot in a Mountain West men's basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  CSU Forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in the CSU vs. New Mexico game during the Mountain West men's basketball championship semi-final game on March 15. CSU lost 74-61.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  CSU guard Joe Palmer celebrates in the final seconds of the CSU vs. Nevada game during the Mountain West Men's Basketball Championships on March 14. Colorado State won 85-78.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer dunks in a Mountain West men's basketball championship game between CSU and the University of Nevada, Reno March 15. CSU won 85-78.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  CSU guard Jalen Lake goes up for a 3-point shot in the CSU vs. Nevada game during the Mountain West Men's Basketball Championships on March 14. Colorado State won 85-78.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  CSU guard Isaiah Stevens goes up for a jump shot in the CSU vs. Nevada game during the Mountain West Men's Basketball Championships on March 14. Colorado State won 85-78.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  CSU guard Nique Clifford dunks in the CSU vs. Nevada game during the Mountain West Men's Basketball Championships on March 14. Colorado State won 85-78.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  CSU guard Joe Palmer goes up for a jump shot in the CSU vs. Nevada game during the Mountain West Men's Basketball Championships on March 14. Colorado State won 85-78.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University guard Isaiah Stevens drives the ball in a CSU men's basketball game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer smiles after a play in a CSU men's basketball game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University fan Janice Lynch, nicknamed "RamGram," smiles during the Mountain West men's basketball championship game of CSU against San Jose State University March 13. CSU won 72-62.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  CSU guard Josiah Strong drives the ball in CSU's game against San Jose State during the Mountain West Men's Basketball Championships on March 13. CSU won 72-62.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  CSU forward Joel Scott blocks a shot in CSU's game against San Jose State during the Mountain West Men's Basketball Championships on March 13. CSU won 72-62.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  CSU guard McKenna Hofschild throws a pass during the Mountain West women's basketball championship quarterfinal game against UNLV on March 12. The Rams ended up losing the game 62-52.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University guard McKenna Hofschild dribbles the ball down the court in the Mountain West Women's Basketball Championships. The Rams played UNLV, losing 62-52.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  CSU guard Marta Leimane goes up for a shot during the Mountain West women's basketball championship quarterfinal game against UNLV on March 12. The Rams ended up losing the game 62-52.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University guard Marta Leimane goes up for a shot during the Mountain West women's basketball championship quarterfinal game of CSU against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas March 12. The Rams lost 62-52.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University guard Cailyn Crocker drives the ball during the Mountain West women's basketball championship quarterfinal game of CSU against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas March 12. The Rams lost 62-52.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
  Colorado State University guard Cailyn Crocker drives the ball during the Mountain West women's basketball championship quarterfinal game of CSU against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas March 12. The Rams lost 62-52.
    Collegian | Emma Askren

    Collegian | Emma Askren
Emma Askren, Sports Editor
Emma Askren, alongside Damon Cook, is the fall 2023 sports editor for The Collegian. She began working at The Collegian during her first year in the fall of 2022, when she covered the swim and dive team as well as anything sports-related. She is currently a sophomore at Colorado State University, where she is majoring in journalism and media communication and double minoring in Spanish and sports management. During her first year, she joined the rowing team, began working as a reporter for The Collegian and working at the Student Recreation Center. Askren applied to CSU as a journalism major, knowing she wanted to combine her passion for sports and writing to create a fulfilling career. Upon realizing that Rocky Mountain Student Media was hiring for first-years, she jumped at the opportunity to become a writer for The Collegian. While working for the sports desk, Askren has had the opportunity to write about hockey, logging, whitewater rafting and the importance of women in sports. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she seeks to break the status quo and become a successful sports journalist following graduation. Following a year as a sports reporter, Askren became a co-editor for the sports desk alongside Cook. Together the duo seeks to create a new and improved sports desk that caters to all readers of The Collegian and beyond.


