Gallery: ‘Don’t dream it, be it’: ‘Rocky Horror’ continues to define cult classics

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

In an effort to promote bipartisan cooperation in political discussions, Colorado State University hosted...

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

Protesters gather in front of the Administration building chanting, while three members of the Students for Justice in Palestine deliver a letter to the University of Colorado State’s leadership April 29.
Campus protest demands administration speak out on Palestine

A crowd of students, faculty and community members showed up 1 p.m. April 29 in The Plaza for a protest...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
April 24, 2024

The Kentucky Derby, often celebrated as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” transcends mere horse racing to become a staple of American...

The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024

Gallery: ‘Don’t dream it, be it’: ‘Rocky Horror’ continues to define cult classics

Hannah Parcells and Ivy Secrest
May 2, 2024
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Columbia, played by Marlo, clings to Magenta, played by Taylor Ryan, while they sing “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me” in No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12.

    Collegian | Ivy Secrest
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Janet, played by Devour Divinity, sings to Rocky, played by Thorn Bud, as he emerges from the tank in which he was reanimated during No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “This has been a really good theater outet,” Thorn Bud said. “To be able to let my theater kid out but not have to be so strict to a script.”

    Collegian | Ivy Secrest
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Janet, played by Devour Divinity, sings “Rose Tint My World” and dances in No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Columbia, played by Marlo; Magenta, played by Taylor Ryan; Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat; and Riff Raff, played by Fynn Kleppe, who also goes by the stage name Sock Puppet, sing “Sweet Transvestite” in No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “Right away you feel like you’re part of something bigger,” Kleppe said. “Whether you’re experiencing the show in the audience for a night or being part of cast long term or even short term, you’re just part of something historical and part of a community.”

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Rocky, played by Thorn Bud; Columbia, played by Marlo; Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat; Janet, played by Devour Divinity; and Brad, played by Bekah, dance to “Wild and Untamed Thing” during the closing scene of No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “The cult following is definitely what’s kept it alive for this many years,” Thorn Bud said about “Rocky Horror.” “It’s one of those things where it really does feel like a cult but not a cult that you’re forced into.”

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Rocky, played by Thorn Bud; Columbia, played by Marlo; Brad, played by Bekah; Janet, played by Devour Divinity; and Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, dance to “Fanfare / Don’t Dream It” during the closing scene of No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “The movie theater is supposed to be a place where you’re supposed to be quiet and paying attention to the movie, and this is that one movie where that’s not what you’re supposed to do at all,” Thorn Bud said.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, struts across the stage at The Lyric during No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” April 12. KevKat captured the audience with their performance of “I Can Make You a Man (Reprise).”

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, commits murder via an intense bird flipping competition, which results in the untimely death of Eddie, played by Airi Bowden, during No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “Most of the people who got into ‘Rocky Horror’ got into it because someone they knew was in ‘Rocky Horror’ or took them,” Bowden said. “It’s definitely a lot more welcoming than I thought it would be because it’s theater, and theater tends to be … snooty or kind of cutthroat, but ‘Rocky’ is really not that at all.”

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Eddie, played by Airi Bowden, serenades the audience with his saxophone during “Hot Patootie / Bless My Soul” in No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “My favorite part about performing is seeing people’s reactions and people’s faces and hearing the audience react to our really silly callbacks,” Bowden said. “Like, when we start dong the Macarena onstage, just hearing people go, ‘Wait, what? What’s going on?'”

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, throws their head back for dramatic effect during “I Can Make You a Man” in No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12.

    Collegian | Ivy Secrest
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, shivers with anticipation at his imminent creation as he shares the secret to life itself during No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12.

    Collegian | Ivy Secrest
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Janet, played by Devour Divinity, covers her head with a newspaper alongside Brad, played by Bekah, during No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. It’s tradition for audience members to cover their heads with a newspaper in mocking solidarity during “Over at the Frankenstein Place.”

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Brad, played by Bekah, and Janet, played by Devour Divinity, read a sign held by Tessa, who also goes by the stage name Yung Ginga, in No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12: “Enter at your own risk.”

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • The criminologist, played by Mae Arnerich, narrates “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” throughout No Picnic’s performance at The Lyric April 12.

    Collegian | Ivy Secrest
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Cirque Sorciere performs as the famous “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” lips, affectionately referred to as Trixie, before No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics

  • Cirque Sorciere performs as the famous “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” lips, affectionately referred to as Trixie, before No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Dont+dream+it%2C+be+it%3A+Rocky+Horror+continues+to+define+cult+classics
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Women-led cult classics generate committed fandoms
Women-led cult classics generate committed fandoms
These 3 iconic movies are Coloradans
These 3 iconic movies are Coloradans
Horoscopes April 29 to May 5
Horoscopes April 29 to May 5
Revisiting the morbid fascination of Re-Animator
Revisiting the morbid fascination of 'Re-Animator'
Fort Collins band Clementine gives an alternative punk performance with hard guitar riffs and great stage presence at this years Fort Collins Music Experiment April 19.
Gallery: FoCoMX brings concert exposure to seasoned bands, newcomers
Two women perform on a stage.
Small town with big emotions: CSU Theatre performs 'Our Town'
More in Events
Sound of Honeys lead singer Emma Rose joins Jesus Christ Taxi Driver for their headlining performance at Aggie Theatre for the annual Fort Collins Music Experiment festival April 19.
FoCoMX brings concert exposure to seasoned bands, newcomers
MaveRick Smith takes a breath during the end of their performance at Colorado State University’s annual drag show April 14.
Gallery: CSU annual drag show raises LGBTQIA+ scholarship funds
Colorado State University drag show headliner Mirage kneels onstage during her first number April 14. Mirage was a contestant in Season 16 of the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
CSU annual drag show raises LGBTQIA+ scholarship funds
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Clary Jacobs, Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.
Spring Dance Concert exhibits artistic talent of CSU students
Riley Merino and Ian Ehrhart of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.
Gallery: KCSU's Fools Fest rocks Sutherland Garden
Chef Su Wong demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese Dim Sum class at the Cooking Studio located in downtown Fort Collins, April 4.
Gallery: The culinary masterminds of Old Town’s The Cooking Studio
More in Galleries
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer dunks in a Mountain West mens basketball championship game between CSU and the University of Nevada, Reno March 15. CSU won 85-78.
Gallery: Stalwart Rams take on MW tournament
Diego Rolon takes off after a calf to practice roping at a Colorado State University rodeo team practice in Nuun, Colorado.
Gallery: Skijoring and CSU Rodeo
Right Horse Program horse Sylt sticks her tongue out while standing beside her trainer, Sierra Moore, during a class session at the Temple Grandin Equine Center Oct. 11, 2023. Horses are rewarded with treats when they correctly complete a behavior asked of them.
Gallery: CSU Right Horse Program
Pranav Athalye smiles after having his picture taken at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. I think its a great event, Athalye said. People are getting to know about each other instead of, you know, living in our own small cocoons. Its good to have such an event once in a while.
Gallery: World Unity Fair
Alex Ferreira flies through the air during a warm-up session above the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28
X Games Aspen Day 3
Zoe Atkin flies through the air during warm-up on the Womens Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27 In the competition Atkin placed second.
X Games Aspen Day 2
About the Contributors
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, News Editor
Hannah Parcells is currently the news editor at The Collegian, a role that she loves dearly. Parcells uses she/her pronouns and began writing for The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter under the news, science, opinion and life and culture desks.  Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people and hopes to use her education to try and leave the world a little better than she found it.  Raised in Castle Rock, Colorado, Parcells grew up with a love of learning, music and writing. She’s always working to learn more about the world through history and art and loves being introduced to new places, people and ideas.  On the off chance that she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers and policy analyses, Hannah can be found on a hike, watching movies or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addictions to both caffeine and good books. Parcells is incredibly proud of the work she’s done at The Collegian so far and is excited to continue that work as an editor of the news desk.
Ivy Secrest
Ivy Secrest, Content Managing Editor
Ivy Secrest is The Collegian's content managing editor. Secrest uses she/her/hers pronouns and has worked for The Collegian previously as a reporter and as life and culture director for the 2022-23 academic year. As a senior in the journalism and media communications department, Secrest enjoys reporting on environmental and social issues with a special interest in science communication. She is president of the Science Communication Club and is pursuing a minor in global environmental sustainability with hopes of utilizing her education in her career. Growing up in Denver, Secrest developed a deep love for the outdoors. She could happily spend the rest of her life hiking alpine environments, jumping into lakes, taking photos of the wildflowers and listening to folk music. She's passionate about skiing, hiking, dancing, painting, writing poetry and camping. Secrest's passions spurred her career in journalism, helping her reach out to her community and get involved in topics that students and residents of Fort Collins truly care about. She has taken every opportunity to connect with the communities she has reported in and has written for several of the desks at The Collegian, including news, life and culture, cannabis, arts and entertainment and opinion. She uses her connections with the community to inform both managerial and editorial decisions with hopes that the publication serves as a true reflection of the student body's interests and concerns. Secrest is an advocate of community-centered journalism, believing in the importance of fostering meaningful dialogue between press and community.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *