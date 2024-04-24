Gallery: ‘Don’t dream it, be it’: ‘Rocky Horror’ continues to define cult classics

Janet, played by Devour Divinity, sings to Rocky, played by Thorn Bud, as he emerges from the tank in which he was reanimated during No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “This has been a really good theater outet,” Thorn Bud said. “To be able to let my theater kid out but not have to be so strict to a script.”
Columbia, played by Marlo; Magenta, played by Taylor Ryan; Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat; and Riff Raff, played by Fynn Kleppe, who also goes by the stage name Sock Puppet, sing “Sweet Transvestite” in No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “Right away you feel like you’re part of something bigger,” Kleppe said. “Whether you’re experiencing the show in the audience for a night or being part of cast long term or even short term, you’re just part of something historical and part of a community.”
Rocky, played by Thorn Bud; Columbia, played by Marlo; Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat; Janet, played by Devour Divinity; and Brad, played by Bekah, dance to “Wild and Untamed Thing” during the closing scene of No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “The cult following is definitely what’s kept it alive for this many years,” Thorn Bud said about “Rocky Horror.” “It’s one of those things where it really does feel like a cult but not a cult that you’re forced into.”
Rocky, played by Thorn Bud; Columbia, played by Marlo; Brad, played by Bekah; Janet, played by Devour Divinity; and Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, dance to “Fanfare / Don’t Dream It” during the closing scene of No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “The movie theater is supposed to be a place where you’re supposed to be quiet and paying attention to the movie, and this is that one movie where that’s not what you’re supposed to do at all,” Thorn Bud said.
Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, struts across the stage at The Lyric during No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” April 12. KevKat captured the audience with their performance of “I Can Make You a Man (Reprise).”
Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, commits murder via an intense bird flipping competition, which results in the untimely death of Eddie, played by Airi Bowden, during No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “Most of the people who got into ‘Rocky Horror’ got into it because someone they knew was in ‘Rocky Horror’ or took them,” Bowden said. “It’s definitely a lot more welcoming than I thought it would be because it’s theater, and theater tends to be … snooty or kind of cutthroat, but ‘Rocky’ is really not that at all.”
Eddie, played by Airi Bowden, serenades the audience with his saxophone during “Hot Patootie / Bless My Soul” in No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. “My favorite part about performing is seeing people’s reactions and people’s faces and hearing the audience react to our really silly callbacks,” Bowden said. “Like, when we start dong the Macarena onstage, just hearing people go, ‘Wait, what? What’s going on?'”
Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, shivers with anticipation at his imminent creation as he shares the secret to life itself during No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12.
Janet, played by Devour Divinity, covers her head with a newspaper alongside Brad, played by Bekah, during No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12. It’s tradition for audience members to cover their heads with a newspaper in mocking solidarity during “Over at the Frankenstein Place.”
Brad, played by Bekah, and Janet, played by Devour Divinity, read a sign held by Tessa, who also goes by the stage name Yung Ginga, in No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12: “Enter at your own risk.”
Cirque Sorciere performs as the famous “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” lips, affectionately referred to as Trixie, before No Picnic’s performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric April 12.
