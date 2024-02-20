Gallery: World Unity Fair

Nozipho Becker, Miriam Mioro, and Mercy Mbua pose for a photo at the Amani Club booth of the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “I am here to support and be in community with students as we seek to promote CSU’s mission and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in our workplace or learning environment,” Becker said. “With all of the atrocities happening in the world right now, it is events like these (CSU World Unity Fair) that remind us we are ONE human species.”

Collegian | Cait Mckinzie