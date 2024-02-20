Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art

Seriously: CSUs newest fraternity is abstinence only
Seriously: CSU's newest fraternity is abstinence only

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

In today's era of information technology, engineering plays the role of a vanguard, trying to optimize processes and develop new products, making...

Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

Gallery: World Unity Fair

Cait McKinzie and Samantha Nordstrom
February 22, 2024
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • College of Liberal Arts Budget Manager Lillian Nugent gets henna done at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “I have a very deep passion for multicultural experiences,” Nugent said. “And I love our international students and appreciate that they’re here and want to support them.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • Colorado State University hosts their annual World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center ballrooms Feb. 17.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • Pranav Athalye smiles after having his picture taken at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “I think it’s a great event,” Athalye said. “People are getting to know about each other instead of, you know, living in our own small cocoons. It’s good to have such an event once in a while.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • Colorado State University’s K-Pop Dance Club performs at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • Khalifa Alghaithi pours a cup of Arabic coffee for a person visiting the United Arab Emirates booth at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “Arabic coffee is something important for whenever people come to our place, whenever they visit us,” Alghaithi said. “We have to serve them with coffee and tea and dates. That’s why we’re serving everyone.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • Angelie Nieves Jiménez talks to a person visiting the Latin American Students and Scholars Association booth at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “I really love talking about where I come from because it’s very different, and it’s very interesting to see how everybody here accepts that culture and also tries to learn about it,” Nieves Jiménez said. “And we enjoy teaching about our culture.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • The Bangladesh Student Association presents information about their language and culture at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • Muslim Student Association President Ali Eldeiry talks to a person visiting the association’s booth at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “It feels great,” Eldeiry said. “We got a lot of people who were interested, a lot of people coming and asking questions.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • A member of the Bangladesh Student Association paints an alpona design on a visitor’s hand at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. Alpona is similar to henna and is usually applied to the hand or cheek.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • The Chinese Students and Scholars Association performs a traditional Chinese fan dance at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17.

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • A woman performs a traditional Korean fan dance on stage as a part of the Korean Hansori Drum and Dance performance at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center at Colorado State University Feb. 17.

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • The Korean Hansori Drum and Dance group performs onstage at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. “This is my first time at a fair here,” said Jeongyun Choi, a representative of the Korean Student Association at Colorado State University. “I was impressed that I could see so many diversities here because I didn’t think Colorado had that much.”

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • A representative of the Oman booth wraps a headscarf around Amged Y Elkabaili, a prospective Colorado State student, at the World Unity Fair the Lory Student Center Feb. 17.

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • Two representatives of the Vietnamese Students Association serve pork banh mi at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. “I think it’s really cool for people to learn about different cultures and try new foods,” said Lia Arrieta, one of the event organizers. “There’s such an array of food items, this year especially.”

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • A woman drums as part of the Korean Hansori Drum and Dance performance at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. “There’s so many things I could choose from, but my favorite part is seeing people get so excited about showcasing their culture,” said Lia Arrieta, one of the event organizers.

    Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair

  • Nozipho Becker, Miriam Mioro, and Mercy Mbua pose for a photo at the Amani Club booth of the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “I am here to support and be in community with students as we seek to promote CSU’s mission and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in our workplace or learning environment,” Becker said. “With all of the atrocities happening in the world right now, it is events like these (CSU World Unity Fair) that remind us we are ONE human species.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+World+Unity+Fair
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Galleries
Alex Ferreira flies through the air during a warm-up session above the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28
X Games Aspen Day 3
Zoe Atkin flies through the air during warm-up on the Womens Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27 In the competition Atkin placed second.
X Games Aspen Day 2
A snowboarder soars above the Monster Energy Mens Snowboard SuperPipe during X Games Aspen Jan. 26.
X Games Aspen Day 1
Taggart Moses rides during X2D Broncs riding practice at Double Check Arena in Eaton, Colorado, April 3, 2023.
Roughstock: Raised For The Job
A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag at the Die-In at Woodward protest.
Gallery: Woodward Protest
A protester in support of Palestine with their face covered by a shemagh holds a Palestinian flag behind their head during a protest outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver Colorado Nov.9.
Gallery: Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol
More in Homepage
Karrin Anderson, panel moderator of the Should there be age limits for politicians? discussion, introduces the next question.
CSU panel explores question of age limits for politicians
Reflecting on Henrietta Lacks impact on human research ethics
Reflecting on Henrietta Lacks' impact on human research ethics
Courtesy of CSU Marketing and Communications
CSU's new interim athletic director: Who is John Weber?
Learn to make kalaczki, atta sheera with 2 CSU students
Learn to make kalaczki, atta sheera with 2 CSU students
Teaching assistant Meg Schatte relaxes with a mustang from Wild Rose Mustang Advocacy Group following a training session Nov. 5, 2023.
CSU Right Horse Program rehabilitates, trains rescue horses
Colorado State University’s Division of University Operations held an open forum panel on CSU’s incremental budget Feb 14.
CSU hosts open forum on incremental budget
More in Media
Krista Gonna improvises a routine during Drag Roulette at the Lyric.
Gallery: Halloween drag show
Colorado State University community members watch a fireworks show on the Intramural Fields during Friday Night Lights Oct. 13
Gallery: Hoco Bonfire
Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11.
Gallery: National Coming Out Day
A corgi is carted through parade route Oct. 7. The Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
Gallery: Tour de Corgi
A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.
Gallery: Oktoberfest
Collegian file photo
Bizarre Bazaar houses FoCo's hidden treasures


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *