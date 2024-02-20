Gallery: World Unity Fair

College of Liberal Arts Budget Manager Lillian Nugent gets henna done at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “I have a very deep passion for multicultural experiences,” Nugent said. “And I love our international students and appreciate that they’re here and want to support them.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University hosts their annual World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center ballrooms Feb. 17.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Pranav Athalye smiles after having his picture taken at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “I think it’s a great event,” Athalye said. “People are getting to know about each other instead of, you know, living in our own small cocoons. It’s good to have such an event once in a while.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University’s K-Pop Dance Club performs at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Khalifa Alghaithi pours a cup of Arabic coffee for a person visiting the United Arab Emirates booth at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “Arabic coffee is something important for whenever people come to our place, whenever they visit us,” Alghaithi said. “We have to serve them with coffee and tea and dates. That’s why we’re serving everyone.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Angelie Nieves Jiménez talks to a person visiting the Latin American Students and Scholars Association booth at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “I really love talking about where I come from because it’s very different, and it’s very interesting to see how everybody here accepts that culture and also tries to learn about it,” Nieves Jiménez said. “And we enjoy teaching about our culture.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
The Bangladesh Student Association presents information about their language and culture at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Muslim Student Association President Ali Eldeiry talks to a person visiting the association’s booth at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “It feels great,” Eldeiry said. “We got a lot of people who were interested, a lot of people coming and asking questions.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A member of the Bangladesh Student Association paints an alpona design on a visitor’s hand at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. Alpona is similar to henna and is usually applied to the hand or cheek.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
The Chinese Students and Scholars Association performs a traditional Chinese fan dance at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
A woman performs a traditional Korean fan dance on stage as a part of the Korean Hansori Drum and Dance performance at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center at Colorado State University Feb. 17.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
The Korean Hansori Drum and Dance group performs onstage at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. “This is my first time at a fair here,” said Jeongyun Choi, a representative of the Korean Student Association at Colorado State University. “I was impressed that I could see so many diversities here because I didn’t think Colorado had that much.”
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
A representative of the Oman booth wraps a headscarf around Amged Y Elkabaili, a prospective Colorado State student, at the World Unity Fair the Lory Student Center Feb. 17.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Two representatives of the Vietnamese Students Association serve pork banh mi at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. “I think it’s really cool for people to learn about different cultures and try new foods,” said Lia Arrieta, one of the event organizers. “There’s such an array of food items, this year especially.”
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
A woman drums as part of the Korean Hansori Drum and Dance performance at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. “There’s so many things I could choose from, but my favorite part is seeing people get so excited about showcasing their culture,” said Lia Arrieta, one of the event organizers.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Nozipho Becker, Miriam Mioro, and Mercy Mbua pose for a photo at the Amani Club booth of the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. “I am here to support and be in community with students as we seek to promote CSU’s mission
and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in our workplace or learning environment,” Becker said.
“With all of the atrocities happening in the world right now, it is events like these (CSU World
Unity Fair) that remind us we are ONE human species.”
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation Lory Student Center, Room 118 Colorado State University, 8038 Fort Collins, CO, 80523
Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.
Comments (0)
When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted.
1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality.
2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data.
3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters.
4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people.
5. No links.