CSU men’s basketball hosts last home game vs. MW leaders

David Roddy (21) drives to the basket during the Colorado State University basketball game versus the University of Wyoming at Moby Arena Feb. 23. CSU won 61-55.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team has had one of their best seasons thus far, and Fort Collins and CSU are loving every part. However, the season is nearing its end as the Rams host their last regular season game of the 2021-22 season.

Colorado State will be celebrating senior day and honoring Chandler Jacobs, Kendle Moore and Adam Thistlewood as they wrap up their time as Rams. The seniors and the rest of the CSU squad will play for the last time in Moby Arena this season against Mountain West Conference leader Boise State University March 5.

The two elite teams played last month when the Rams headed to Idaho and pushed the game into an overtime win, 77-74. Three Rams scored in the double digits: David Roddy, who led the team with 18, Jacobs with 16 — both having seven rebounds — and Isaiah Stevens with 14 points.

“Despite Boise State being No. 1 in the MW conference, the Rams are more than capable of shutting down the Broncos and staying composed in their abilities.”

Boise State’s leading scorer, Abu Kigab, averages 14.7 points a game but was shut down by Rams defense, adding only eight points by the end of overtime in their last matchup. Since then, BSU has found themselves with the third best defense in the MW, but they’ll be in for a rude awakening when they face Moby Madness and the Rams offense, which is No. 1 in the conference.

Not only is the Rams offense averaging 75.2 points a game, they also lead the MW in field goals, 3-pointers, free throws and turnovers. With the team as a whole creating a deadly environment for away teams and being 13-1 in Moby, some individual Rams will also be posing a threat come Saturday night.

Powerhouse Roddy has been a huge leader and player for the Rams this year, averaging 19.4 points a game and simply having an athleticism you can’t teach. While Roddy creates moments for himself and his teammates, Stevens has been a crucial component with Roddy and the team.

Stevens is the second highest scorer on the green and gold at 14.9 per game, and his flow on the court and quick hands have been key for the success of the Rams. Another notable player is Moore, who led his team to victory in the Rams’ last game against Utah State University. Moore had a season high of 23 points in that game.

Roddy, Stevens and Moore have all joined the 1,000 points club this season and continue to improve with just about every game. Although the Rams have everything to take a win, Boise State has some problematic players.

Just behind Kigab, who CSU will need to shut down again, is redshirt senior guard Marcus Shaver Jr., who’s averaging 14 points a game. BSU doesn’t seem to have just one thing going for them; together, they have earned a dominant 15-2 conference play record.

Show up Saturday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. in Moby Arena for the green out game for the last chance to watch the Rams at home this season.

