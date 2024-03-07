Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Rams' men's basketball loses semifinals heartbreaker to New Mexico

LAS VEGAS - All good things have to come to an end. For the Colorado State men’s basketball team,...

A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown

Everything is bigger in Texas — and Colorado, too, now that a new Buc-ee's calls Johnstown home. A...

Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024

Ever wondered, amid all this digital currency buzz, what is the value of Ethereum today? It's a question that sparks the curiosity of many,...

How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024

Colorado State’s incredible season ends on biggest stage against Texas

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
March 21, 2024
Colorado+State+University+forward+Nique+Clifford+%2810%29+finishes+over+three+University+of+Texas+defenders.+CSU+lost+to+Texas+56-44+in+the+first+round+of+the+NCAA+tournament+on+March+21+in+Charlotte%2C+North+Carolina.
Collegian | Damon Cook
Colorado State University forward Nique Clifford (10) finishes over three University of Texas defenders. CSU lost to Texas 56-44 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Stalwart effort, but no dice.

Eleven points in 20 minutes. That’s what the first half looked like for No. 10 Colorado State men’s basketball in their 56-44 defeat against No. 7 Texas

Ad

CSU came into the game having played five games in eight days, Texas hadn’t played a game in over a week. That was the difference in the heartbreaking loss. After a phenomenal season, the Rams just couldn’t get anything to fall. 

Between shooting 18.5%, turning the ball over 11 times and only hitting one 3-pointer, the Rams carriage turned into a pumpkin before the clock even struck halftime. 

While the Rams did find life in the second half, their efforts started just a tad too late. 

“I know we are all disappointed,” coach Niko Medved said. “We don’t feel like we brought our best tonight, obviously the 19 turnovers was uncharacteristic for us. I thought we fought like crazy defensively, I thought we were really really good, we cut our turnovers down — I mean this team was probably struggling to get to 50 against us and so we battled like crazy.”

Isaiah Stevens had a less-than-ideal end to his storied career with CSU, finishing with only 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting. 

But after all, only about 10% of all Division I basketball teams receive an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament and CSU certainly had their fair share of special moments this season. The comeback against Air Force, Rams climbing up to No. 13 in the AP Poll — their highest ranking ever —and Stevens breaking the 2,000 point threshold, something no one else that has suited up for CSU men’s basketball has done. The Ramily has been strong since day one.

“When I got here in June, it was a family right away,” Joel Scott said. “It was one of the tightest groups and within a week, two weeks, we were all already really close, (the) chemistry was really great and it’s just grown even more since then.”

No. 4 has been poetry in motion for five years and there will never be a player like him to step foot in Moby Arena ever again. 

Stevens will likely go down as the only player ever to be named to an All-Mountain West team five times. For as special as he’s been to CSU, CSU has been just as special to him.

Ad

“It meant the world being able to put on a CSU uniform again (and) go out here on this stage with my brothers,” Stevens said. “But we came out short, but being able to do something that doesn’t happen too often in CSU history never gets old.”

This season has been a one of a kind season and should be cherished.

Next season will look drastically different. For one Stevens, Patrick Cartier, Josiah Strong, Joel Scott and Joe Palmer will be gone. There will likely be transfers out and transfers in, ushering in a new era of CSU basketball. 

“Being able to be out here to put on that CSU jersey means a lot,” Scott said.  “And this is a dream as a kid being able to play in one of the greatest tournaments in the world. I mean, what else can you ask for? And it definitely hurts right now, but man I’m thankful, blessed and just going to roll with it for now.”

While a new era is guaranteed, the culture that Medved and company have been able to create will remain. Former CSU players have so often remained in touch with the program and that and more is expected from the players who move on.

While the last three years have been magical, CSU basketball feels like it’s just getting started.

“The fact that we’ve been able to go (to the NCAA tournament) two times in the last three years, I think really speaks volumes to the culture here and the culture that (Medved’s) built,” Stevens said. “And also just the players that worked their tails off each and every day to go out there and continue to raise the standard.”

This group of guys played 36 games for the name on the front of their jersey, not for the one on the back. 

So for now, while it’s a tearful see you later, it’s far from a goodbye.

“When you’re trying to build a program, I always tell people ‘I want guys to come in our program and feel like their experience in our program changed their life,'” Medved said. “And they look at it as one of the best things that they’ve been a part of and that they’re proud to play in our program and proud to do that at Colorado State.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Colorado State University guard McKenna Hofschild runs down the court during the Mountain West womens basketball championship quarterfinal game of CSU against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas March 12. The Rams lost 62-52.
No. 4: CSU basketball greats carve their legacy
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer dunks in a Mountain West mens basketball championship game between CSU and the University of Nevada, Reno March 15. CSU won 85-78.
Gallery: Stalwart Rams take on MW tournament
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer smiles after a play in a CSU mens basketball game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
March Madness preview: No. 10 Colorado State takes on No. 7 Texas
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott attempts a shot in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Colorado State dismantles Virginia, builds solid foundation for potential run
Colorado State University point guard Isaiah Stevens (4) sits on the bench with Joel Scott (1), Josiah Strong (3) and Nique Clifford (10) before the game Nov. 10.
Let's deep dive into Colorado State vs. Virginia
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer dunks during the CSU game against The University of New Mexico in the Mountain West mens basketball championship semi-final game March 15. CSU lost 74-61.
Cook: NCAA selection committee doesn't care about MW
More in Homepage
1920s-inspired bookstore Blurred Words set to open in FoCo
1920s-inspired bookstore Blurred Words set to open in FoCo
Rhoads: Tipping amounts should reflect service, not a percentage
Rhoads: Tipping amounts should reflect service, not a percentage
Women scientists contributions often go unrecognized
Women scientists' contributions often go unrecognized
Pavelko: College has taught me slow walkers are the worst
Pavelko: College has taught me slow walkers are the worst
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
A Fort Collins city member holds up a sign reading “You Arndt Listening!” in a meeting called by Fort Collins City staff March 18.
City Council hosts special meeting on changing public comment rules
More in Men's Basketball
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Rams' men's basketball loses semifinals heartbreaker to New Mexico
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer dunks in a Mountain West mens basketball championship game between CSU and the University of Nevada, Reno March 15. CSU won 85-78.
New methods lead to dominant men's basketball win over Nevada
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer shoots a 3-pointer in CSUs game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West mens basketball championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
"Survive and advance": Rams basketball gets win over San Jose State
Colorado State University No. 4 Isaiah Stevens dribbles the ball down the court at the basketball game against San Jose State University Feb. 9. CSU won 66-47.
Rams start new season, open with battle against Spartans
A man in a green uniform shoots a basketball into the air. Another man in white is behind him. Theres a crowd in the stands.
Rams finish strong in Isaiah Stevens' final home game with win over Wyoming
Joel Scott dunks in the game vs. Utah State Feb 17.
CSU's strongman: Joel Scott's rise to MW stardom
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *