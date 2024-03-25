2024 CSU men’s basketball transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing next season.

Every year there are transfers in and out of nearly every Division I program across the U.S., and this year from March 18 to May 1, players will be deciding where they want to play basketball next. Here is a tracker to follow players as they announce their decisions to transfer in or out of Colorado State.

Ad

Transfers out

Jack Payne: The man who the nation fell in love with in March Madness will transfer out of Colorado State. Payne didn’t see any real minutes this season, only playing in garbage time. The redshirt freshman played a total of 18 minutes this season, scoring five points. It’s not a big surprise that Payne decided to transfer out, as there was no real path to more playing time.

Taviontae Jackson: Jackson also did not get a lot of playing time throughout the season, averaging just around eight minutes per game. His time on the court kept dwindling as the season progressed, eventually finding himself outside of the normal rotation. The sophomore guard came to CSU in 2022 and scored his season-high of 13 points earlier this season against Colorado State University Pueblo. He will likely be looking for more consistent playing time.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!