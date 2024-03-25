Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
2024 CSU men’s basketball transfer portal tracker

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
March 28, 2024
Colorado+State+University+students+celebrate+Niko+Medveds+100+wins+at+CSU+at+the+mens+basketball+game+against+Denver+University+Dec.+6%2C+2023.+CSU+won+90-80.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medved’s 100 wins at CSU at the men’s basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.

Editors NoteThis post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing next season.

Every year there are transfers in and out of nearly every Division I program across the U.S., and this year from March 18 to May 1, players will be deciding where they want to play basketball next. Here is a tracker to follow players as they announce their decisions to transfer in or out of Colorado State.

Ad

Transfers out

Jack PayneThe man who the nation fell in love with in March Madness will transfer out of Colorado State. Payne didn’t see any real minutes this season, only playing in garbage time. The redshirt freshman played a total of 18 minutes this season, scoring five points. It’s not a big surprise that Payne decided to transfer out, as there was no real path to more playing time.

Taviontae Jackson: Jackson also did not get a lot of playing time throughout the season, averaging just around eight minutes per game. His time on the court kept dwindling as the season progressed, eventually finding himself outside of the normal rotation. The sophomore guard came to CSU in 2022 and scored his season-high of 13 points earlier this season against Colorado State University Pueblo. He will likely be looking for more consistent playing time.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


