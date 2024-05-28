Nique Clifford withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to CSU

After a breakout season in which Nique Clifford helped lead Colorado State men’s basketball back to the NCAA tournament, Clifford announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft and return to CSU on May 30 via X.

Ad

The high-flying wing averaged 12.2 points and 7.6 boards last season and was one of the Rams’ best defenders. With Isaiah Stevens no longer having eligibility, Clifford is the projected No. 1 option for the Rams once their season starts.

While Clifford wasn’t named in the NBA experts’ mock drafts, the 2024 NBA draft was widely considered to lack a lot of the high-end talent, something that could have benefitted Clifford with a team looking to take a chance on a 3-and-D wing, a highly coveted position in the pros.

Clifford’s return is a massive boost to the Rams’ hopes of getting to the NCAA tournament for a third time in four years under newly extended coach Niko Medved.

Clifford’s experience, paired with an expected jump from second-year players like Kyan Evans and Rashaan Mbemba plus the incoming transfers, could have CSU right back as contenders to win the Mountain West.

The Rams added size through the transfer portal, something they didn’t have a lot of last season. Clifford’s 6-foot-6-inch frame will be complemented nicely by those additions.

While the schedule has yet to be announced, the 2024-25 NCAA men’s basketball season will commence in November.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!