Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Breaking: Colorado State guard Nique Clifford declares for NBA Draft

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
April 17, 2024
Colorado+State+University+player+Nique+Clifford+passes+the+ball+to+another+player+in+the+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+vs.+Utah+State+Feb+17.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Colorado State University player Nique Clifford passes the ball to another player in the men’s basketball game vs. Utah State Feb 17. CSU led the entire game, winning with a final score 75-55.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

After a breakout season in green and gold, Colorado State men’s basketball high-flying guard Nique Clifford announced April 17 via his X account that he would be entering the NBA Draft.

Clifford averaged 12 points, 7.6 rebounds and three assists per game on 52% shooting in his lone season with CSU. Clifford’s stellar season led to him being named an All-Mountain West third team selection.

Clifford led the team in rebounds and was one of their best perimiter defenders, which helped lead the Rams back to the NCAA tournament, in which he was a crucial piece in their win over Virginia posting 17 points and 10 rebounds.

6-foot-6-inch wing players who can shoot the 3 are highly sought after in the NBA and Clifford fits that mold. The NBA Combine will take place May 12-19 with the NBA Draft kicking off June 26 and concluding on June 27.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
