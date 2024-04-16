Breaking: Colorado State guard Nique Clifford declares for NBA Draft

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

After a breakout season in green and gold, Colorado State men’s basketball high-flying guard Nique Clifford announced April 17 via his X account that he would be entering the NBA Draft.

Clifford averaged 12 points, 7.6 rebounds and three assists per game on 52% shooting in his lone season with CSU. Clifford’s stellar season led to him being named an All-Mountain West third team selection.

Clifford led the team in rebounds and was one of their best perimiter defenders, which helped lead the Rams back to the NCAA tournament, in which he was a crucial piece in their win over Virginia posting 17 points and 10 rebounds.

6-foot-6-inch wing players who can shoot the 3 are highly sought after in the NBA and Clifford fits that mold. The NBA Combine will take place May 12-19 with the NBA Draft kicking off June 26 and concluding on June 27.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

