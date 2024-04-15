Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Breaking: Niko Medved extends contract to stay at Colorado State

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
April 15, 2024
Coach+Niko+Medved+expresses+disappointment+at+a+call+by+the+referee+at+a+University+of+Colorado+Boulder+away+basketball+game+Dec.+8%2C+2022.+Throughout+the+game%2C+referees+called+a+total+of+31+fouls.+Colorado+State+University+lost+with+a+final+score+of+93-65.
Collegian | Reuel Indurkar
Coach Niko Medved expresses disappointment at a call by the referee at a University of Colorado Boulder away basketball game Dec. 8, 2022. Throughout the game, referees called a total of 31 fouls. Colorado State University lost with a final score of 93-65.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

After receiving interest from several high-major programs, coach Niko Medved has signed a five-year contract extension to return to Colorado State men’s basketball, which was first reported by Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today.

According to Rothstein, the five-year extension includes two years at the end that either Medved or the program can pick up. Contract details aren’t yet available.

Medved went 117-75 (.609) in his six years at the helm for the Rams.

Not only has Medved brought a winning culture to CSU, he also brought some of the greatest talent to ever grace Moby Arena with him. David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens are both undoubtedly on the Mount Rushmore of CSU athletes, with Stevens widely considered to be the greatest player in program history.

With the help of Roddy and Stevens, Medved has made the NCAA tournament two of the last three seasons, including a win over Virginia for the first tournament win since 2013.

Medved has built a strong foundation and has CSU basketball on an upward trajectory. He will be a familiar and trusted face to lead the Rams through the post-Stevens era.

Medved signed a six-year extension after the 2022 season, in which he led the Rams to the NCAA tournament. The extension would keep him in Fort Collins through the 2029 season.

According to the Coloradoan, Medved is slated to make $1.15 million July 2024 through June 2025 with a $50,000 increase each year until 2027, when his earnings will be capped at $1.3 million.

Medved is currently the third highest paid coach in the Mountain West, with Nevada‘s Steve Alford, who makes $1.25 million, and SDSU‘s Brian Dutcher, who makes $2.3 million, filling out the top spots.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
