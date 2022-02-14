CSU men’s basketball win in OT, taking down No. 2 Boise State

David Roddy (21) backs down a defender as he drives towards the basket, during the sold out Colorado State basketball game vs San Diego State University Feb. 4. CSU won 58-57.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team hit the road for the second time this week for a rescheduled game against Boise State University.

Rams David Roddy was recently named to Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team on Feb. 10 and went into the game against Boise averaging 19.3 points per game.

The first few minutes of the game showed the two teams were ready to play, making threes and showing their in paint skills, with Boise leading 10-7.

The Rams brought out efficient defense, creating turnovers and steals to produce scoring plays on the other side of the court.

CSU found themselves with a strong, lasting 10-point lead for a majority of the first half but started to fall with missed shot opportunities and allowing Boise to get second-chance points.

Closing the first half, Boise snatched back a two-point lead, but the Rams wanted it more, finishing the half on top, 39-37.

To kick off the second half, Boise stayed close behind CSU through steals on the ball and accurate shooting, which got BSU to their first lead of the final half, 47-45.

Within several minutes, the Rams found themselves behind by seven but stayed within range with Roddy’s defensive rebounds.

Chandler Jacobs got the Rams to a three-point lead with 35 seconds left in the game but was shortly tied up by a Broncos made three. The Rams headed into their second overtime of the season and against a Mountain West Conference team, 67-67.

Overtime was filled with the two teams battling back and forth for a secure lead. Jacobs had six points, leading in the additional time, but Isaiah Stevens secured the win with two free throws, 77-74.

The Rams will head back on the road for their next game against University of New Mexico on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Reach Taylor Paumen at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TayTayPau.