Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Rams' men's basketball loses semifinals heartbreaker to New Mexico

LAS VEGAS - All good things have to come to an end. For the Colorado State men’s basketball team,...

Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Seriously: The aftermath of Nikki Haley suspending presidential campaign
Seriously: The aftermath of Nikki Haley suspending presidential campaign

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024

Ever wondered, amid all this digital currency buzz, what is the value of Ethereum today? It's a question that sparks the curiosity of many,...

How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024

No. 4: CSU basketball greats carve their legacy

Emma Askren, Sports Editor
March 21, 2024
Colorado+State+University+guard+McKenna+Hofschild+runs+down+the+court+during+the+Mountain+West+womens+basketball+championship+quarterfinal+game+of+CSU+against+the+University+of+Nevada%2C+Las+Vegas+March+12.+The+Rams+lost+62-52.
Collegian | Emma Askren
Colorado State University guard McKenna Hofschild runs down the court during the Mountain West women’s basketball championship quarterfinal game of CSU against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas March 12. The Rams lost 62-52.

Lucky No. 4 is a common theme across both men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Isaiah Stevens and McKenna Hofschild both wear No. 4 on the backs of their Colorado State jerseys. Both Stevens and Hofschild are regarded as some of the best basketball talents to play in Moby Arena since Becky Hammon.

Ad

Stevens committed to Colorado State while attending Allen High School in Allen, Texas. He had an impressive career during high school, averaging 21 points per game and shooting 90% from the free-throw line. 

Stevens made an immediate impact on the Colorado State roster during his freshman year, when he started all 32 games that season. Stevens set the freshman record for total points scored in a single season with 144, and he tied the school record for most assists in one game with 12 assists during a triple-overtime win.

Through the rest of his undergraduate career, Stevens became CSU’s all-time leader in assists, and he was also ranked sixth in the nation in his assist-to-turnover ratio and fourth in the nation in assists per game.

Not only was Stevens creating opportunities for other players to score during his time at CSU, but he was also a crucial playmaker himself. In his senior season, he was second on the team in points and led the team in points per game at 17.9. The legacy he will leave is immeasurable.

“Hopefully (it’s) one that contributes a lot of wins,” Stevens said. “Just being a good person, a good teammate, someone that they wanted to come out to Moby to see on a nightly basis.”

A player of this caliber at Colorado State hasn’t been seen since Hammon played for the Rams. Even on the men’s side, former CSU forward David Roddy, who now plays in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns, didn’t meet the dominance of Hammon.

For nearly 20 years, Ram fans had been deprived of a special kind of basketball, but with four years of Hofschild and five years of Stevens, CSU has been blessed with an era of legends.

On the women’s side of the ball, Hofschild is commonly regarded as one of the best players to come to the Rams. Back home in Minnesota, she set Prior Lake High School records for single-season and game-scoring records as well as career scoring records.

After she graduated high school, Hofschild committed to play basketball at Seton Hall. However, at Seton Hall, she wasn’t able to get much playing time, only averaging 8.4 minutes per game, and ultimately announced her transfer to Colorado State. For the remainder of her undergraduate career, she proved to be an unstoppable playmaker for the Rams.

Ad

Hofschild started every single game while at Colorado State except the last game of her senior season. She led the team in scoring for her junior and senior years but was also a huge playmaker for other players. Hofschild was second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio during her senior year.

During an emotional loss that ended the women’s basketball postseason run, Hofschild said she wants her legacy to be remembered as one of a winner. For Marta Leimane, a sophomore on the team, playing with Hofschild is something she will always appreciate.

“I’m incredibly proud of her and everyone (on the team) I’ve met,” Leimane said. “I really appreciate what basketball has given me here at CSU, and I’m happy to learn from someone that good, and … I hope we take something from that.”

All of this to say both Stevens and Hofschild have left an undeniable mark on the Rams’ basketball history. For fans, too, that mark is cemented into Colorado State’s legacy — or at least they hope.

Players of this caliber are difficult to find, especially for schools that don’t have the name recognition that perhaps Iowa does with Caitlin Clark or maybe Kentucky does with Rob Dillingham. Colorado State gained that name recognition, though, in Stevens and Hofschild.

While the basketball greatness in both players is unique, their impact on the Fort Collins community is special, too. Stevens especially wants his legacy to be remembered for his off-court impact as well.

“(I’m) somebody that (fans) hope their kids can try to model themselves after,” Stevens said. “Someone to just be like and be a role model in the community.”

Colorado State and the surrounding community of Fort Collins have united on several occasions during sporting events. From Fight Like a Ram to Education Day, the impact that CSU basketball has left on the community is remarkable. 

Especially for coach Ryun Williams, the legacy Hofschild has left is one of a kind.

“What this young lady has done for the Mountain West basketball and for Colorado State basketball — it’s probably going to go unmatched,” Williams said. “Her career is nothing short of remarkable.”

While the men’s side of the ball is still being played in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the NCAA tournament, the women’s side is done. Fans can take the time to watch Stevens play his last games for the green and gold because like what was seen on Hofschild’s end, all good things don’t last forever.

Reach Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott attempts a shot in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Colorado State dismantles Virginia, builds solid foundation for potential run
Colorado State University point guard Isaiah Stevens (4) sits on the bench with Joel Scott (1), Josiah Strong (3) and Nique Clifford (10) before the game Nov. 10.
Let's deep dive into Colorado State vs. Virginia
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer dunks during the CSU game against The University of New Mexico in the Mountain West mens basketball championship semi-final game March 15. CSU lost 74-61.
Cook: NCAA selection committee doesn't care about MW
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Rams' men's basketball loses semifinals heartbreaker to New Mexico
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer dunks in a Mountain West mens basketball championship game between CSU and the University of Nevada, Reno March 15. CSU won 85-78.
New methods lead to dominant men's basketball win over Nevada
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer shoots a 3-pointer in CSUs game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West mens basketball championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
"Survive and advance": Rams basketball gets win over San Jose State
More in Homepage
A Fort Collins city member holds up a sign reading “You Arndt Listening!” in a meeting called by Fort Collins City staff March 18.
City Council hosts special meeting on changing public comment rules
A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown
5 common types of talk therapy explained
5 common types of talk therapy explained
A framed portrait hangs on the wall.
Living Her Legacy exhibit honors women of FoCo
The exterior entrance to the Women and Gender Advocacy Center in the Lory Student Center March 12.
Empowering survivors: WGAC to increase advocacy amid name change
Colorado State Universitys Office of International Programs.
CSU offers new opportunities for 1st-year study abroad students 
More in Men's Basketball
Colorado State University No. 4 Isaiah Stevens dribbles the ball down the court at the basketball game against San Jose State University Feb. 9. CSU won 66-47.
Rams start new season, open with battle against Spartans
A man in a green uniform shoots a basketball into the air. Another man in white is behind him. Theres a crowd in the stands.
Rams finish strong in Isaiah Stevens' final home game with win over Wyoming
Joel Scott dunks in the game vs. Utah State Feb 17.
CSU's strongman: Joel Scott's rise to MW stardom
Isaiah Stevens pushes through Nevada defender Tré Coleman during the hard to watch CSU vs. Nevada mens basketball game in Moby Arena on Feb. 27, 2024. (CSU lost 77-74)
CSU loses 1st conference home game in heartbreaking fashion
Colorado State University player Joel Scott passes the ball to another player in the men’s basketball game vs. Utah State Feb 17.
'Fight Like A Ram' game ends with victory in Moby Arena
Colorado State University No. 21 Rashaan Mbemba (21) fights through San Jose State Universitys defense in the mens basketball game against SJSU Feb. 9. CSU won 66-47.
CSU men's basketball extends win streak to 4 in win over SJSU
About the Contributor
Emma Askren, Sports Editor
Emma Askren, alongside Damon Cook, is the fall 2023 sports editor for The Collegian. She began working at The Collegian during her first year in the fall of 2022, when she covered the swim and dive team as well as anything sports-related. She is currently a sophomore at Colorado State University, where she is majoring in journalism and media communication and double minoring in Spanish and sports management. During her first year, she joined the rowing team, began working as a reporter for The Collegian and working at the Student Recreation Center. Askren applied to CSU as a journalism major, knowing she wanted to combine her passion for sports and writing to create a fulfilling career. Upon realizing that Rocky Mountain Student Media was hiring for first-years, she jumped at the opportunity to become a writer for The Collegian. While working for the sports desk, Askren has had the opportunity to write about hockey, logging, whitewater rafting and the importance of women in sports. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she seeks to break the status quo and become a successful sports journalist following graduation. Following a year as a sports reporter, Askren became a co-editor for the sports desk alongside Cook. Together the duo seeks to create a new and improved sports desk that caters to all readers of The Collegian and beyond.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *