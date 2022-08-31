2022-23 CSU men’s basketball schedule released

Colorado State forward John Tonje (1) looks to inbound the ball as California State University Fresno guard Destin Whitaker (22) defends Feb. 11, 2022. The Rams won 65-50 with Tonje contributing 10 points.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season has been released. The official start to the season will be Nov. 7.

The Rams will unofficially begin the season against the Metropolitan State University of Denver. The exhibition game will take place Friday, Oct. 28 at Moby Arena, with a tipoff time to be determined.

First up on the official schedule is another game at Moby against Gardner-Webb University, who went 18-13 during last year’s regular season. Other notable non-conference games for the Rams include Weber State University, the University of Southern California and the University of Colorado Boulder. The game against the Colorado Buffaloes will be the first Rocky Mountain Showdown on the hardwood since the 2019-20 season.

The Rams will participate in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic tournament Nov. 17-20. They will kick off the tournament against the University of South Carolina. After concluding the nonconference schedule against USC Dec. 21, the Rams will begin their in-conference schedule.

The Mountain West Conference tournament is scheduled to start March 8, with the championship game taking place March 11.

The Rams lost David Roddy to the NBA this offseason, so the team will be looking toward others to walk in his shoes. Additionally, notable players from last season such as Chandler Jacobs and Dischon Thomas are no longer on the team.

Star point guard Isaiah Stevens is entering his senior season and will have to lead a team of multiple new signings into the season. Some of the notable signings include Taviontae Jackson, Josiah Strong and Patrick Cartier. These new players will add new depth to a team that lacked consistent three point shooting last year.

