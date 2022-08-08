Chandler Jacobs to play for Arcos Albacete Basketball in Spain

Chandler Jacobs, a former basketball standout at Colorado State University, made an announcement on Twitter this morning that he will be continuing his career with the Arcos Albacete Basket basketball club. Albacete Basket is based in Albacete, Spain, and competes in the second-tier division of the Spanish league system, LEB Oro.

Colorado State didn’t get a taste of Jacobs’ court performance until he transferred from Dallas Baptist University in Dallas, Texas, to play his fifth year of college basketball as a stalwart Ram. During the 2021-22 season, Jacobs played in all 31 games, started seven and “averaged 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 20.2 minutes” per game, according to his CSU player bio. It didn’t take long for Jacobs to fit in with the men’s basketball team and solidify his presence in Moby Arena.

When his signing was announced by the Albacete Basket Twitter account, Jacobs quoted the tweet, saying, “Cannot wait to get it going and compete with and for you all!”

Cannot wait to get it going and compete with and for you all!!💚💚 https://t.co/ebo5l9IBbj — #️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ (@chandler_jacobs) August 8, 2022

As Jacobs continues his basketball journey in Albacete, Spain, stay updated on his future endeavors by following his Twitter account @chandler_jacobs.

