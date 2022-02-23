CSU women’s hoops to host state pride — 2nd to last home game

The Colorado State University women’s basketball team stands for the national anthem Feb. 17. The Rams went on to win the Border War against the University of Wyoming 56-45.

The Colorado State University women’s basketball team will host their second to last home game of the season this Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. against San Diego State University for the state pride game.

The Rams are currently 18-7 overall and 9-6 in Mountain West Conference play, with one of those losses being to the Aztecs. The two teams’ last matchup was early last month, when the Rams fell in California 73-63.

Despite the previous loss, hosting in Moby Arena might bring some support to the Rams outside of their progression this season. Colorado State is 11-3 at home, while the Aztecs are 3-6 when they’re on the road.

Moby Madness may be a key hand in the rematch, but on top of the environment, the Rams have to play hard. CSU remains ahead in almost every aspect of the game compared to SDSU, including having the third-best offense in the MWC.

CSU also has junior offensive threat McKenna Hofschild, who has the second-highest scoring average in the conference with 409 points in the season and averaging 16.4 a game. To pair with Hofschild, just four spots lower in the scoring rank is guard Upe Atosu, averaging 15.1 points a game.

Both Rams are also strong around the arc and at the free-throw line, which means offensive rebounds will be crucial. Colorado State will have to be on the lookout for Aztecs senior guard Sophia Ramos, who is just below Atosu for conference scoring, averaging 14.9 points a game.

SDSU also has a star freshman, Asia Avinger, who was the lead scorer between the Rams and Aztecs in the two’s last meetup in January with 24 points. Hofschild led for the Rams, just shy of Avinger with 22 points.

With almost two months since the universities last faced off, there’s been little improvement for the Rams, as they are 8-5 since being in California compared to 6-6 for SDSU.

The green and gold squad statistically has the upper hand over San Diego State, but it will all come down to how the Rams take control of the game early on and stay tight on defense.

Remember to show up in your CSU and Colorado gear for the state pride-themed game this Thursday at 6 p.m., as the women’s group has only two games left in Moby Arena for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Reach Taylor Paumen at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TayTayPau.