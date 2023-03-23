Mask Artist Profile: Adam Schultz

Adam Schultz, a sculptor based in Loveland, Colorado, sketches preliminary ideas for the mask he plans on making for the Fort Collins Museum of Art at his studio, Dream Big Sculpture, in Loveland, Colorado, Nov. 11, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz finishes his sketch at his studio, Dream Big Sculpture, in Loveland, Colorado, for the mask project he is participating in for the Fort Collins Museum of Art Nov. 11, 2022. Schultz is currently in what he calls his “idea forming stage” of creating art.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz recreates his drawing on a board, creating a rough sketch to build the mask piece on top of in Loveland, Colorado, Nov. 11, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz composes his sketch onto the board that will hold his final mask project in his studio Dream Big Sculpture in Loveland, Colorado, Nov. 11, 2022. Schultz noted that to him, the fish means “abundance.” “Why ride the fish?” Schultz said. “How can you ride abundance?”
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz begins molding the clay to fit onto the mask he received from the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 11, 2022. “I just feel like I’m playing most of the time,” Adam said while he placed the clay onto his mask.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz sculpts the paper clay onto his mask in the shape of a fish to match the sketches he made Nov. 11, 2022. Adam and his wife Lorri Acott live in Red Feather, Colorado, but own a studio in Loveland, Colorado, where they create a lot of their larger pieces for casting.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
After molding the clay onto his mask, Adam Schultz begins sculpting the woman that will sit on top of the fish he is creating for the mask project hosted by the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 14, 2022. “I just liked the idea that you could ride abundance since fish means abundance to me,” Schultz said.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Continuing to mold his piece for the Museum of Art Fort Collins, Adam Schultz molds his human figure onto the mask to make sure the final figure sits on top of the fish Nov. 14, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz finishes the woman that will eventually sit on the top of the fish mask he is creating for the mask project for the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 17, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz finishes painting a base coat of black acrylic paint on the mask he creates for the Museum of Art Fort Collins in his Loveland, Colorado, studio before moving on to the board that the mask is adhered to Nov. 17, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz continues to paint scales on his fish mask he creates for the mask project held by the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 22, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
The acrylic paints Adam Schultz bought for creating his mask project for the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 22, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Moving on to a shimmery bright green acrylic paint, Adam Schultz continues to fill in the scales for the fish mask he creates as a part of the mask project put on by the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 22, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz laughs and talks with his wife, Lorri Acott, as they both work on their mask projects for the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 22, 2022. “Art is foundational,” Schultz said as he painted his piece. “It reminds us that we are doing okay, that we can listen to this song, that we can dance, that we have time.”
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz paints individual scales on his piece for the mask project put on by the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 22, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz paints shimmery green and blue scales interchangeably on his fish mask piece coated in a solid black acrylic coat at the studio he and his wife, Lorri Acott, own in Loveland, Colorado, Nov. 22, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz paints small details and stippling marks onto the scales of the fish he creates as a piece for the mask project put on annually by the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 23, 2022.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz squeezes more acrylic paint onto his paper plate palette as he finishes painting the mask he is creating for the Museum of Art Fort Collins mask project Nov. 23, 2022. As Schultz finished the project, he said the key to making art is, “You have to be free with it.”
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz signs his name on his finished mask project that he will later ship off to the Museum of Art Fort Collins, Nov. 29, 2022. Schultz finished his piece in his studio in Loveland, Colorado, where he and his wife finish larger pieces that are ready to be sent off to be casted.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz’s finished mask, created for the mask project for the Fort Collins Museum of Art Nov. 29, 2022. “It’s really nice to have my art speak for me,” Schultz said after finishing the piece. “I can look into someone’s eyes and see if there’s a connection.”
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Guests at the Museum of Art Fort Collins peruse the exhibit during the opening night of the 19th Annual Eye Center of Northern Colorado Masks Fundraiser and Exhibition March 3. The annual exhibition has raised more than $1.9 million for the museum, according to the museum’s website.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Adam Schultz, artist and sculptor, visits with other guests at the Museum of Art Fort Collins for the VIP opening night of the 19th Annual Eye Center of Northern Colorado Masks Fundraiser and Exhibition March 3.
Collegian | Reiley Costa