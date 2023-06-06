CSU Track and Field sophomore Colton Kaase passes away

On June 6, Colorado State University announced the passing of sophomore hurdler and sprinter, Colton Kaase.

Kaase committed to CSU on May 2 of 2022, through his social media accounts. He went to high school in Bellville, Texas, where he was awarded the most valuable sprinter award. He was a part of the team that broke the Bellville High School 4×100 relay school record, posting a time of 41.53. Although track was what Kaase pursued into college, he was a three sport athlete, also competing in football and baseball.

Kaase’s best finishes his freshman season came on February 3, 2023 at the Air Force Peak Invitational where he finished third in the men’s 400 meter posting a time of 51.33. He also finished in third place on April 8, 2023 at the Tom Benich Invite where he posted a time of 54.55 in the men’s 400 meter hurdles.

“Colton represented Colorado State, this program, his teammates and his community with pride and distinction,” CSU director of athletics Joe Parker said in a statement released on social media. “This is an incredibly difficult moment for us all, but most importantly for his parents, Kenneth and Juli and siblings Amanda and Sarah. I am thinking as well about Colton’s teammates who had the fortune of knowing him and growing with him during his time in Fort Collins.”

According to Director for Integrative Communication at CSU Nik Olsen, Kaase was confirmed to have died from natural causes by a medical examiner on June 7.

At this moment in time there is no further information available about donations, memorial services, or other events in Kaase’s honor. This story will be updated once further information is made available.

Editors Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct academic year classification of Kaase and to include the cause of his death.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.