X+Games+Aspen+Day+2

X Games Aspen 2024 was a beautiful bluebird day and the crowd came out in force. The action packed day included: Samsung Galaxy Men’s Ski Slopestyle, Thayers Women’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Thayers Women’s Ski Knuckle Huck, OKX Snowboard Streetstyle, Women’s Ski SuperPipe, Pacifico Women’s Ski Big Air, Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air.
The results for the day are as follows:
- Samsung Galaxy Men’s Ski Slopestyle: Birk Ruud took first place with a score of 96.33, Alex Hall took second place with a score of 96.00 and Mac Forehand placed third with a score of 95.33.
- Thayers Women’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Kokomo Murase took first place, Annika Morgan took second place and Egan Wint took third place.
- Thayers Women’s Ski Knuckle Huck: Olivia Asselin took first place, Rell Harwood took second place and Sarah Hoefflin took third place.
- OKX Snowboard Streetstyle: Pat Fava took first place for the men and Grace Warner took first place for the women.
- Women’s Ski SuperPipe: Eileen Gu took first place with a score of 95.66, Zoe Atkin took second place with a score of 90.66, Amy Fraser took third place with a score of 90.00.
- Pacifico Women’s Ski Big Air: Tess Ledeux took first place, Anastasia Tatalina took second place and Rell Harwood took third place.
- Pacifico Women’s Ski Big Air: Taiga Hasegawa took first place, Hiroaki Kunitake took second place and Mons Røisland took third place.
- Thayers Men’s Ski Knuckle Huck: Kolby Stevenson took first place, Henrik Harlaut took second place and Jesper Tjader took third place.