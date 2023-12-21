Top stories
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases

Fort Collins Police Services has made an arrest relating to a string of arson reports plaguing Fort Collins...

food, nutrition, dining hall, sorority, frat
Nutrition department to undergo transformation

Jumping back into the start of a new year, students can expect to notice some changes as the semesters...

How to Distinguish Good Cannabis Seeds from Bad Ones?

Environment, climate, and light are some factors that affect the yield of cannabis produced. However,...

X Games Aspen Day 2

Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel
January 28, 2024

X Games Aspen 2024 was a beautiful bluebird day and the crowd came out in force. The action packed day included: Samsung Galaxy Men’s Ski Slopestyle, Thayers Women’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Thayers Women’s Ski Knuckle Huck, OKX Snowboard Streetstyle, Women’s Ski SuperPipe, Pacifico Women’s Ski Big Air, Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air.

The results for the day are as follows:

  1. Samsung Galaxy Men’s Ski Slopestyle: Birk Ruud took first place with a score of 96.33, Alex Hall took second place with a score of 96.00 and Mac Forehand placed third with a score of 95.33.
  2. Thayers Women’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Kokomo Murase took first place, Annika Morgan took second place and Egan Wint took third place.
  3. Thayers Women’s Ski Knuckle Huck: Olivia Asselin took first place, Rell Harwood took second place and Sarah Hoefflin took third place.
  4. OKX Snowboard Streetstyle: Pat Fava took first place for the men and Grace Warner took first place for the women.
  5. Women’s Ski SuperPipe: Eileen Gu took first place with a score of 95.66, Zoe Atkin took second place with a score of 90.66, Amy Fraser took third place with a score of 90.00.
  6. Pacifico Women’s Ski Big Air: Tess Ledeux took first place, Anastasia Tatalina took second place and Rell Harwood took third place.
  7. Pacifico Women’s Ski Big Air: Taiga Hasegawa took first place, Hiroaki Kunitake took second place and Mons Røisland took third place.
  8. Thayers Men’s Ski Knuckle Huck: Kolby Stevenson took first place, Henrik Harlaut took second place and Jesper Tjader took third place.
    • Reiley Jacobs walks through a crowd after a run on the Women’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Aspen+Day+2

    • Eileen Gu flys high during the Women’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27. Gu placed first in the event.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Aspen+Day+2

    • A Skiier jumps during the Women’s Ski SuperPipe during X Games Aspen Jan. 27.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Aspen+Day+2

    • Eileen Gu celebrates winning gold on the Women’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Aspen+Day+2

    • Eileen Gu flies through the air during warm-up on the Women’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27 In the competition Gu placed first.

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Aspen+Day+2

    • Zoe Atkin flies through the air during warm-up on the Women’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27 In the competition Atkin placed second.

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Aspen+Day+2

    • Yujin Jang flies through the air during warm-up on the Women’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Aspen+Day+2

    • Riley Jacobs talks to her coach during the Women’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Aspen+Day+2

    • Fans cheer during the Women’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Aspen+Day+2

    • Yujin Jang performs a huge air during the Women’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Aspen+Day+2
Bohemian Foundation donates $5 million to CSU womens athletics
Fort Collins High School placed on lockdown
Senior Lucy Matheson competes in the 200-yard butterfly at Colorado State Universitys Moby Pool against the University of Northern Colorado.
CSU takes on northern rivals UNC in senior night win
Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens (4) looks for an open pass Nov. 10.
Border War ends in heart break for No. 24 CSU
Odie Leigh performs her hit song Crop Circles during her show at Aggie Theatre on Jan. 19, connecting her fans to both her, her music, and one another in magical folk performance.
Up close and personal: Odie Leigh entrances fans at Aggie
Cook: La cultura deportiva es simplemente mejor en el extranjero
Cook: La cultura deportiva es simplemente mejor en el extranjero
The student section for the Colorado State University Rams gets hyped up prior to the start of the mens basketball game against University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jan. 19. The close game ended with the Rams winning 78-75.
CSU men's basketball curates culture, leaves lasting legacy in Moby Arena
Parcells: Devaluing some academic fields has sexist, elitist implications
Parcells: Devaluing some academic fields has sexist, elitist implications
About the Contributors
Milo Gladstein, Photo Director
Milo Gladstein is a fifth-year senior majoring in journalism and media communications. He is currently serving as one of the two photo directors for the 2o23-24 school year. Gladstein's work focuses on long-form stories diving deep into what it means to be human and sharing people's passion and story with the community. He did not begin as a journalism major and has worn many hats while at CSU. He began as a conservation biology major, moving to undeclared and then horticulture therapy before finally landing in the journalism department. He seeks stories about community members who are impacting the world around them in positive ways and shares those stories. Working at The Collegian has taught Gladstein about working on a team, how to develop a story and the best ways to present said stories. Most importantly, he has grown from a photographer into a photojournalist. As co-photo director, he hopes to pass that knowledge on to the next group of journalists rising through The Collegian. When not working at The Collegian or in class, Gladstein can be found reading a book or in the outdoors climbing, camping, exploring and getting lost in the mountains.
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a third-year journalism student with a second field in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2023-24 school year.  Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, Mogel explored Colorado, portaging rivers, postholing through several feet of snow, rappelling over cliffs and skinning up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and began to engage viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism.  In his years at college, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth both individually as well as through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.


This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
