Breaking news: Fire, medical emergency reported in Chemistry Research Building

Aubree Miller, Staff Reporter
March 8, 2024
%28Graphic+Illustration+by+Malia+Berry+%7C+The+Collegian%29
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. 

Poudre Fire Authority responded to a commercial fire and medical emergency in Colorado State University’s Chemistry Research Building on the morning of March 7, according to the Poudre Fire Authority incident log.

Ad

The fire was reported at 8:38 a.m., and the incident was closed at 9:27 a.m. after 49 minutes. A PFA fire engine and aerial tower truck were the two responding emergency vehicles. 

The fire began in the B111 lab in the building when a small motor caught fire, CSU Director for Crisis Communications Nik Olsen said.

“PFA responded, and they did get it out with a fire extinguisher,” Olsen said. There were no initial injuries from the incident.

A medical emergency was then reported from the same building at 9:55 a.m. A UCHealth ambulance and a PFA fire engine responded to the incident. The medical emergency was closed at 10:18 a.m. after 23 minutes. 

There has been no information released about whether the medical emergency was related to the fire.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
