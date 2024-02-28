Top stories
Breaking: Engineering building closed due to battery fire

Hannah Parcells, News Editor
February 28, 2024
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

A fire occurred in the Colorado State University Engineering Building located on north campus near the Lory Student Center on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Poudre Fire Authority crews responded to reports of a battery fire at 2:05 p.m. according to a statement posted to Instagram. The fire began in a lab inside the building and originated from a battery. No further details about the cause of the fire have been released.

The fire was contained and put out by PFA responders. The building was evacuated, and no one was injured during the incident, according to the statement from PFA.

CSU put out an alert notifying the campus community about the fire just after 6 p.m. The Engineering Building will be closed Thursday, Feb. 29, for remediation efforts, according to the alert. 

Classes held in the building will be rescheduled by the individual colleges and academic departments, according to the alert.

No further information about the incident has been released at this time.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells.
Hannah Parcells, News Editor
