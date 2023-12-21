X+Games+Aspen+Day+1

X Games Aspen 2024 kicked off with a bang, featuring Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle, Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe, Thayers Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Pacifico Men’s Ski Big Air and Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe. Aspen held a sold out crowd towards the end of the night for the crowd favorite Thayers Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck.
Restults for the day are as follows:
- Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle: 17 year old Mia Brookes took first place with a score of 97.66, Kokomo Murase took second place with a score of 94.33 and Reira Iwabuchi took third place with a score of 92.00.
- Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe: Chloe Kim took first place with a score of 96.33, Mitsuki Ono took second place with a score of 87.00 and Xuetong Cai took third place with a score of 83.66.
- Thayers Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Liam Brearley took first place, Zeb Powell took second place and Darcy Sharpe took third place.
- Pacifico Men’s Ski Big Air: Troy Podmilsak took first place with a score of 86.00, Alex Hall took second place with a score of 85.00 points and Daniel Bacher took third place with a score of 70.00 points.