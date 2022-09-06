Bohemian Foundation donates $5 million to CSU women’s athletics

History was made today for Colorado State University’s women’s athletics, changing the athletic influence of the CSU student-athlete experience for all women’s sports. CSU Athletics proudly announced a $5 million gift from the Bohemian Foundation to support women’s athletics at CSU, single-handedly the largest women’s athletics gift to ever be received in the Mountain West Conference.

According to their website, the Bohemian Foundation is “committed to working with our fellow community members on the care and improvement of our local, national and global communities” located right here in Old Town, Fort Collins. Unprecedentedly, this year marks Mountain West history, acknowledging the 50th anniversary of Title IX as part of Colorado State Athletics’ Impact 50 campaign. The gift will improve everything from facility upgrades to better equipment and second-phase expansions already taking place in Moby Arena.

All in all, this is a huge step for women’s athletics. Colorado State has created and contributed to the stalwart power athletics has to offer.

