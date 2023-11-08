Top stories
MW in agreement to play games against Washington St, Oregon St

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
December 1, 2023
Despite+the+loss%2C+the+Colorado+State+University+Rams+show+some+good+work+as+they+fall+short+to+the+Washington+State+University+Cougars+at+Canvas+Stadium+Sept.+2.+CSU+lost+24-50.+
Collegian | River Kinnaird
Despite the loss, the Colorado State University Rams show some good work as they fall short to the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sept. 2. CSU lost 24-50.

Editors Note: This story will continue to be updated as more information is made available.

The Mountain West announced Friday morning that the entire conference would schedule games against Washington State and Oregon State for the upcoming 2024 football season.

Each team in the Mountain West will play one game against either Washington State, or Oregon State. The results of those games will not count towards the MW standings.

This announcement comes on the back of the break up of the Pac-12 conference, leaving WSU and OSU as the last two remaining teams in their conference. With some speculations from fans throughout the season of the two schools potentially joining the MW, or some of the teams from the MW joining the Pac-12, this is what the solution is for right now.

CSU will still play their regularly scheduled non-conference slate of games which is currently scheduled as following: Aug. 31 Texas, Sept. 7 Northern Colorado, Sept. 14 Colorado, Sept. 21 UTEP. However, they will replace one of their MW conference games and play one game against either Oregon State, or Washington State. CSU is currently scheduled for: Utah State, Wyoming, New Mexico, San Jose State, Air Force, Booise State, Fresno State and San Diego State.

CSU is currently 1-2 against the Cougars all time and 2-1 against the Beavers all time.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


