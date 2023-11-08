MW in agreement to play games against Washington St, Oregon St

Editors Note: This story will continue to be updated as more information is made available.

The Mountain West announced Friday morning that the entire conference would schedule games against Washington State and Oregon State for the upcoming 2024 football season.

Each team in the Mountain West will play one game against either Washington State, or Oregon State. The results of those games will not count towards the MW standings.

This announcement comes on the back of the break up of the Pac-12 conference, leaving WSU and OSU as the last two remaining teams in their conference. With some speculations from fans throughout the season of the two schools potentially joining the MW, or some of the teams from the MW joining the Pac-12, this is what the solution is for right now.

CSU will still play their regularly scheduled non-conference slate of games which is currently scheduled as following: Aug. 31 Texas, Sept. 7 Northern Colorado, Sept. 14 Colorado, Sept. 21 UTEP. However, they will replace one of their MW conference games and play one game against either Oregon State, or Washington State. CSU is currently scheduled for: Utah State, Wyoming, New Mexico, San Jose State, Air Force, Booise State, Fresno State and San Diego State.

CSU is currently 1-2 against the Cougars all time and 2-1 against the Beavers all time.

