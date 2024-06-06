Breaking news: Man with stab wounds found at CSU Health Center

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

An unidentified male was discovered in a Colorado State University Health and Medical Center bathroom with multiple stab wounds Tuesday morning, according to a CSU Public Safety alert. Poudre Fire Authority responded to the incident at 10:17 a.m., and it was closed at 11:36 a.m. after 79 minutes, according to the PFA incident log.

University officials said the victim has no direct ties to the university and was transported to a Fort Collins hospital with “significant injuries.”

Officials believe the incident to be isolated with no further danger posed.

The incident remains under investigation. Additional information will be provided when made available.

