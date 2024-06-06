Top stories
Breaking news: Man with stab wounds found at CSU Health Center

Sam Hutton, News Editor
June 18, 2024
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. 

An unidentified male was discovered in a Colorado State University Health and Medical Center bathroom with multiple stab wounds Tuesday morning, according to a CSU Public Safety alert. Poudre Fire Authority responded to the incident at 10:17 a.m., and it was closed at 11:36 a.m. after 79 minutes, according to the PFA incident log.

University officials said the victim has no direct ties to the university and was transported to a Fort Collins hospital with “significant injuries.”

Officials believe the incident to be isolated with no further danger posed.

The incident remains under investigation. Additional information will be provided when made available.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.

Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.


Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
