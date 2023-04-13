Strain Review: Point Break, Dixie, Binske made spiritual Easter Sunday

When Americans think of Easter Sunday, around 65% of them are likely celebrating religiously in the marking of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. An unknown number of Americans, however, may have celebrated the day with a different form of religion: a plant-based one.

Personally, I was part of the population that spent the beautiful end of the weekend with my friends in the backyard playing beer pong and smoking joints in the sun. While most Easter Sundays for college students contain mimosas and bubbles, ours also offered half-gram pre-rolls and plastic eggs with edibles inside.

Point Break, indica flower grown by Organic Alternatives testing at 23.2% THC, was a very addictive strain to have on such a good day. I don’t use that word lightly, as my friends and I ended up smoking about eight half-gram joints throughout the day party.

As the day progressed, I happened to find myself back in front of a colorful basket filled with even more vibrant plastic eggs next to a sign that read, ‘Purple is 10 mg of indica, yellow is 10 mg of fast acting sativa, enjoy!’ After a pop of one Dixie Limon Squeeze sativa gummy and one Binske Strawberry Guava indica gummy, I was ready to enjoy the glorious weather with my favorite people.

All three of these products can conveniently be found at Organic Alternatives. Point Break is $35 for 3.5 grams of bud, and Binske edibles are for $14, but Dixie gummies increase slightly to $23, both for a 10-pack of 10 milligram gummies.

The flower-to-edible ratio mixed just right with the addition of the occasional drink of beer or champagne. One thing I get nervous about with flower is it being too dry, which proceeds to me coughing up a lung. But whether that’s my lungs crying for help or not, Point Break bud was just moist enough to contribute to my palate rather than take away from it with a case of cottonmouth.

Its THC level was also enjoyable for my friends and myself, as it didn’t get the crowd too high or socially anxious but instead created a chance for all of us to sit in a circle and chat about who found the most Easter eggs. There’s nothing like smoking a joint with your closest friends in the sunshine as you cheer for your buddies at the pong table.

About an hour after my moment at the edible table, I was reminded of the two chewy gummies I had snatched. I could feel my body loosening up and my mind increasing in serotonin as my friend called for me next at the beer pong table.

I thought in my current state that these edibles had given me the power to absolutely obliterate our pong opponents. The mix of indica and sativa had formed a conscience of its own, like a pong sensei that helped guide my partner and I to a first-round win.

While the amount of cannabis I consumed may scare others away, any of these products would suit a great smoke session at your own levels of want. And while I hope your celebration of Easter was as enjoyable as my celebration to get infused was, checking out any of these products will only enhance your celebrating experience. Rating: 10/10.

Reach Taylor Paumen at cannabis@collegian.com or on Twitter @TayTayPau.