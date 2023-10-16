Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

Colorado State University students watch the fireworks set off to celebrate the start of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 8 (Avery Coates | The Collegian)
Your guide to Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities

Colorado State University is once again gearing up for its anticipated Homecoming and Family Weekend,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential

Miles Buchan
October 18, 2023
Newly+popular+cannabinoid+CBN+shows+treatment+potential
Collegian | Trin Bonner

THC and CBD are two cannabinoids that have risen to incredible heights in terms of popularity, cultural relevance and research relating to medical benefits. However, the potential of the lesser-known cannabinol has grown over the past two years. The emergence of new research revealed the compound’s ability to prevent and eliminate cancer cells in human tissues and to protect the aging brain from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease.

CBN has received more attention in recent years and is primarily marketed as a sleep aid with effects comparable to or with even greater effects than CBD. This point is contended, as there is a limited number of human studies supporting the effects of CBN — most of which date back to the 1970s and ’80s. Fortunately, recent discoveries have made CBN a major focal point of scientific and pharmacological attention, so further research into the compound is likely imminent.

Ad

CBN is just one of over 60 cannabinoid compounds found in cannabis plants. Researchers showed renewed interest in CBN after observing its surprising role in suppressing cancer cell growth in animals.

By using concentrated CBN in experiments with various human tissues and cancerous cells, a team of researchers found compelling evidence of the compound’s anti-cancerous properties. A study from the University of Lethbridge published back in March showed the ability of CBN to suppress the development of cancer cells, modulate the cell cycle progression of tumor cells and cause apoptosis — programmed cell death — in cancer cells.

The CBN molecule relies on an interaction with cannabinoid receptors to modulate specific cell-signaling pathways that affect or eliminate cancerous cells. By interacting with these receptors and affecting certain pathways of the cell, CBN is able to inhibit and even eliminate cancer and tumorous cells in certain human tissues through apoptosis.

Cancer is a result of the imbalance between cell growth and death, and it is one of the most difficult diseases to treat and cure. In recent years, several cannabinoids including THC and CBD have displayed anti-tumorous and anti-cancer functions, which makes CBN the latest to join the list.

Another challenge posed to modern medicine is to prevent, treat and cure diseases caused by aging. Aiming to find new drug candidates to treat age-related diseases, a study from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and the University of California San Diego found CBN taking on a neuroprotective function that shields the aging brain from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

However, while CBN requires cannabinoid receptors to target cancerous cells, no such receptors are needed for its neuroprotective role. CBN protects neurons by targeting mitochondria and protecting it from oxidative stress, which prevents mitochondrial dysfunction. This leads researchers to believe that CBN could potentially become a novel treatment for neurodegeneration.

Most studies that delve into the known and potential health benefits associated with cannabinoids like CBN openly state that the research is limited. That being so, the evidence collected so far shows incredibly promising potential for such compounds and their therapeutic uses, warranting further scientific research.

Reach Miles Buchan at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Cannabis
Strain Review: Ease your mind with Durban Kush wax
Strain Review: Ease your mind with Durban Kush wax
Because I got high: A camping miracle, movie trip, golf steroids
Because I got high: A camping miracle, movie trip, golf steroids
Weed to Know: 5 phrases to help you grind in with the smoke sesh
Weed to Know: 5 phrases to help you grind in with the smoke sesh
Strain Review: Enjoying Sour Diesel, fueling the high in every puff
Strain Review: Enjoying Sour Diesel, fueling the high in every puff
Strain Review: Mishawaka Jazz Cabbage: Poudre Canyon musical high
Strain Review: Mishawaka Jazz Cabbage: Poudre Canyon musical high
Strain Review: Point Break, Dixie, Binske made spiritual Easter Sunday
Strain Review: Point Break, Dixie, Binske made spiritual Easter Sunday
More in Homepage
Vintage video game convention sparks fun for all ages
Lopez: More can be done for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Lopez: More can be done for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Sofia Torres strikes the ball, starting off the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic tournament at hole one for the Colorado State University womens golf team on Sept. 25.
Sofia Torres continues to create lasting legacy for CSU golf
Offensive lineman Oliver Jervis (73) points at a Boise State player.
Rams aim to spoil red-hot Rebels' homecoming
Tim Hanauers giant pumpkin is hauled off the trailer and onto the judging grounds with help from Tyler Eversaul and a forklift at the Fort Collins Nurserys Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off Oct. 14.
Giant pumpkin sets Wyoming state record in Fort Collins
Agar art from a microbe painting event displayed in petri dishes Oct. 10.
Microbiology Student Association paints with microbes
More in Research
Reed Hollinger works with a petawatt-class titanium sapphire laser system at the Colorado State University Advance Beam Laboratory in Fort Collins Oct. 3. Designed and built by undergraduates in-house, the laser is one of the highest powered in North America and can produce temperatures similar to the center of the sun.
CSU to become global leader in laser research, fusion energy
AgNext Courtesy
CSU research facility pioneers sustainable cattle farming
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
Wolves playing in the snow at the Wolf Sanctuary in Divide, Colorado. (Photo via David Hannigan, Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
CSU institution studies Colorado wolf reintroduction
Flowers in the CSU Annual Flower Trial Garden Aug. 22.
Flower power science: CSU's trial gardens open for annual competition
A speaker is introduced to the science stage at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, June 21.
Inside the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *